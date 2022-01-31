You buy and I buy

One of the most notorious news in recent days was the acquisition of Activision by microsoft. This immediately caused the world to begin to speculate what the answer would be. PlayStation. Let us remember that it is one of the greatest rivals of Xbox in the field of video games.

While this had an impact on the finances of PlayStation this has not stopped the company from continuing its expansion. They have just announced that they have reached an agreement to acquire Bungie, the studio that created the saga Halo and more recently the duology of Destiny.

Bungie is the new PlayStation studio

The news of this new union was shared by Herman Hulst, the current head of PlayStation Studios, via a tweet. In this he says to be glad that Bungie will be the new addition to the studies belonging to the company and indicates that they will make use of their strengths.

‘I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Bungie to the PlayStation family. Bungie creates community-focused games with great technology that are fun to play. I know that everyone here will be excited about what we will be able to share and learn together..’ That’s what Hermen Hulst wrote.

For its part, Bungie stated in a statement that they are also excited to be added to PlayStation. He also hinted that in the future his titles will remain multiplatform. Not to mention that support for destiny 2 will continue for all players regardless of their console.

According to media information VGC this acquisition had a value of 3.6 billion dollars. With this, Bungie join the growing family of PlayStation, who have expanded to 17 studios around the globe. We will see over time how the fruits of this union turn out. Did they expect it?

