Orson Welles told his friend Henry Jaglom that the idea that the director is the author of the film is a modern invention. In principle, the authorship should fall on the producer, and so it was in the days of the Titans, the Selznicks, the Warners or the Mayers. Ever since cinema became art, the figure of the producer has been reduced to a tyrant’s cliché who skimps on budgets and emasculates the director’s freedom.

As television never became art and telephilia has never reached the cultural cache of cinephilia, television producers (that is, the executives, the bosses, those who design the networks) have preserved a certain creative character. Thus, at the hour of retirement, Paolo Vasile has the privilege of being remembered as a force that has changed the Spanish cultural landscape. His detractors and his defenders agree in recognizing that he has marked an era: an analysis of Spain at the beginning of the 21st century that does not appreciate him will be very lame. Vasile’s Mediaset has shaped the country like the bloody Christs of the Baroque marked the 17th century, with a saint’s list of anti-saints kitsch that has inspired devotions as powerful and popular as those of any Virgin. On the base of Telecinco and with the sermons and saetas of Jorge Javier, anti-santa Belén Esteban, anti-saint Rociíto or anti-saint Kiko Matamoros curse Spain (they cannot bless it, being anti-saints) in a carnival that we sometimes paint as a duel with clubs, and others, like a Goya tapestry of majos who have gone a little too far with the wine and don’t care if their petticoats show. We may lament or celebrate Vasile’s creative legacy, but we cannot deny that he has taken root in this counter-reformist and polytheistic land.

