Two hours of give and take goes a long way, especially when the only electoral debate held in this campaign coincides with a visit by the King to the Region and with an alert for high temperatures.

The warmth was noticeable at the Real Casino de Murcia, where an event without partisan overtones was held, as Joaquín Hernández, president of the Círculo de Economía, said, organizer of a necessary debate to pull from the newspaper library when the time comes to follow up on the acquired commitments.

As soon as they arrived, the leader of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, took a place next to an air conditioning unit, watching from the heights who entered or left the Patio Azul del Casino. By then, the moderator of the debate, Manuel Buitrago, head of the Local Area of ​​LA VERDAD, was talking with the candidates and guests, who began to arrive shortly before noon. The director of this house, Alberto Aguirre, did the same, who was seen surrounded by politicians such as Marcos Ortuño or the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Miguel López Abad.

Luis Alberto Marín, number one of the PP, was one of the first to arrive at the Casino, where the candidates of the four political formations with parliamentary representation faced each other on Tuesday during the legislature that we just dismissed. He was accompanied by number two on the PP regional list, Carmen María Conesa; the Secretary General of Public Works, Enrique Ujaldón; the Minister of the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, Miguel Ángel Miralles, First Vice President of the Assembly, Deputy Ramón Sánchez-Parra, the Minister of Development, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, or the popular candidate for the Senate, Francisco Bernabé.

President Fernando López Miras was not there. At the same time, a delivery of dispatches to 125 new lieutenants was held in San Javier at the General Air Academy, which was attended by King Felipe VI.

Even so, the Patio Azul of the Casino was full to listen to a debate that was divided into three blocks: Economy, Politics and Social Agenda and specific topics of the Region.

There was no loud applause for the interventions, but some fell, above all, in support of the socialist Francisco Lucas, who defended his party’s argument like no other, and Sánchez Serna, who raised his voice, like someone looking for listeners to whom to explain the proposals with which he aspires to revalidate the seat that Podemos obtained in 2019.

There they were, to cover Francisco Lucas, the leader of the PSOE, José Vélez, and the former delegate of the Government, Caridad Rives, now number two on the regional list of his party to Congress. Also Alfonso Martínez Baños and the candidate for the Senate, Inma Sánchez.

On behalf of Vox, in addition to Antelo, José Francisco Garre and Rubén Martínez Alpañez passed.

Antonio Jiménez, general secretary of the UGT in the Region, also came to listen to the electoral debate.

As the event began, the fans began to beat the rhythm of the sparks that, during the electoral meeting, jumped between Lourdes Méndez, the Vox candidate for Congress, and Javier Sánchez, Serna, the number one of the Sumar coalition, which had its culminate when she predicted that we are going to end up “eating crickets”, alluding to the green future that Yolanda Díaz’s pose.

It was precisely Méndez who least adjusted to the assigned minutes and ended up explaining his proposals always in discount time and with Buitrago pending.

After two hours of exchange, the moderator adjourned the session and the groups formed again in the Patio Azul del Casino. Ortuño was seen going in search of Marín, a man of numbers who ended up stoking Francisco Lucas, there where it hurts the Socialists the most, on the side where they have their specific pacts with Bildu.

If Marín started weak, it must be recognized that he came to the end of the debate, to the point of reminding Lourdes Méndez of her popular past and did so by assigning her a share of responsibility for the increase in debt in the Region.

She, skilled in the point-blank attack, recounted the work that the Vox deputies did in Congress during the last legislature and made it ugly that no one else wanted to talk about certain issues such as the Hydrological Plan or the Gorguel Port.

Javier Sánchez Serna and Francisco Lucas did not get hooked. Both identified the adversary to the right of the ring.