The countdown to Crew-6’s entry to the International Space Station has begun.

It is noteworthy that the crew5 crew has been present mainly in the international station for a period of 6 months.

Meanwhile, crew6 is changing spacesuits with the station’s platoon in preparation for entry.

Crew6 is expected to enter the International Space Station at 12:10 pm UAE time.