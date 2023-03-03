The countdown to Crew-6’s entry to the International Space Station has begun.
The International Space Station crew is now making final preparations before Crew-6 enters the station.
Team Crew5 will welcome its counterpart, Team Crew6, to the International Space Station.
It is noteworthy that the crew5 crew has been present mainly in the international station for a period of 6 months.
Meanwhile, crew6 is changing spacesuits with the station’s platoon in preparation for entry.
Crew6 is expected to enter the International Space Station at 12:10 pm UAE time.
The International Space Station crew makes final preparations before Crew-6 enters the station.#Zayed’s ambition The longest space mission in the history of the Arabs pic.twitter.com/VoJhY3MV6W
— MBR Space Center (@MBRSaceCentre) March 3, 2023
