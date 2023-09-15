‘The Count’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, since it is under the direction of the renowned Chilean Pablo Larraín, who will delve into the history of Chile by bringing the time of the Pinochet dictatorship to Netflix. It will not be a classic narrative of those years, but it will be given a twist: the former Chilean president will see himself as a vampire in a parallel universe.

This is a horror comedy and black humor that the red N has opted for after its premiere on the big screen in Chile on September 7. There are very few films that, in a short time, have reached a streaming platform just days after being released in theaters; However, ‘The Count’ promises to capture users with its plot. Keep reading this note so you know all the details about the premiere of Pablo Larraín’s new work.

Official trailer for ‘The Count’ on Netflix

When does ‘The Count’ premiere on Netflix?

Pablo Larraín’s new film will once again give life to one of the best-known people in the history of Chile: Pinochet. It will premiere on September 15, 2023 on the Netflix streaming platform. In it, you can see that the former president, after having lived more than two centuries, wishes for death; However, some vultures will chase him and will not let him go easily.

What time does ‘The Count’ premiere on the Netflix streaming platform?

The release times of the film, which will revive Augusto Pinochet, are different in Latin American countries. In Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador, the tape will arrive at 1:00 a.m. m; On the other hand, for Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, it will be at 2.00 am. For its part, in Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico, the film will come out at 3.00 am. Likewise, one hour later, it will be available in Argentina, Brazil and Chile . Finally, the premiere in Spain will be at 9:00 am

Jaime Vadell will be ‘The Count’ in the Netflix film. Photo: Microspy

What is ‘The Count’ by Pablo Larraín on Netflix about?

In the trailer presented by Netflix, the following synopsis is indicated: “The film depicts Augusto Pinochet—symbol of world fascism—as a vampire who lives secluded in an abandoned mansion in the icy southern tip of the continent, satiating his appetite for evil to survive. But, after 250 years, Pinochet decides to stop drinking blood and renounce the privilege of eternal life. He can no longer bear that the world remembers him as a thief. Despite the fact that his relatives are careerists and a source of disappointment for Pinochet, an unexpected relationship encourages him to move forward, but this time with a life of counterrevolutionary passion.”

Cast of actors from ‘The Count’ on Netflix

Jaime Vadell

Gloria Munchmeyer

Alfredo Castro

Paula Luchsinger

Antonia Zegers

Diego Munoz

Amparo Noguera

Catalina Guerra

Martial Tagle.

