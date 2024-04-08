Conte, Elly Schlein next victim

A political “assassin” wanders among the velvety meanders of Palazzo Chigi. This is a man who didn't know anyone until a few years ago. A man who was an unknown civil lawyer who, however, between one dispute and another, dealt with politics and wrote romantic messages to Matteo Renzi, then secretary of the Democratic Party.

The former secretary of the Democratic Party says that he has kept those messages and keeps them in the precious case of memories, for every good purpose.

Its fortunes date back to 2018, when both the League and the Five Star Movement won the elections and the institutional framework could not be found to overcome the conflicting vetoes.

Thus it was that from the magic cylinder of the Five Stars came the name of an obscure Apulian university professor who would lead his first government, the so-called yellow-green.

We still remember when Conte asked Di Maio if he could or couldn't say something. Then we saw how it ended: Conte, thanks to the pandemic, took over the Movement and sent the founder Beppe Grillo into retirement and got rid of all the colonels and some lieutenants. So Luigi Di Maio, Alessandro Di Battista, Virginia Raggi ended up forgotten and he – with an undoubtedly bronze face – took over the party.

And to think that he didn't just eliminate his own people but also all the others, like Matteo Renzi and even Mario Draghi, who he decided to send home to rebuild his electoral virginity with a few months of opposition, paving the way, among other things, for victory of the centre-right.

But Conte is only interested in Power itself and not in politics as a concept of the common good. Just look at his short career to be convinced of this.

Right-wing party (despite having courted Renzi and the Democratic Party as a simple professor) with the yellow-green government. And then he leads the yellow-red government on the left.

This is what he expressed in his acceptance speech:

“I propose to be the defense lawyer of the Italian people, I am available to do so without sparing myself”. Words that are very reminiscent of those pronounced on 22 October 1789 by the lawyer Maximilien de Robespierre, the most famous of the “people's lawyers”:

“All citizens, of any condition, have the right to aspire to all levels of political representation. Every individual has the right to participate in the formulation of the law to which he is subject and in the administration of public affairs which is his, otherwise it is not true that all men are equal in rights and that every man is a citizen”.

But let's get to current events. For some time Conte has had poor Elly Schlein in his sights.

He hasn't fired the shot yet, for goodness sake. But it's a bit like those hunters who in films about Africa frame their prey through a telescopic sight and repeatedly try to press the trigger but at the last moment stop, as if to better frame the target and in the meantime dry their sweat, moving the tuft aside.

In short, the prey – Schlein has had attention for some time and represents the entire Democratic Party.

Conte knows very well that the secretary was elected thanks to the camel troops of the Five Star Movement in the open primaries and that he therefore considers her a sort of creature of his own.

The European Championships are approaching and the fields are widening and narrowing according to the needs of the moment. Moreover, Schlein is too young and naive to compete on equal terms with a scoundrel of the “people's lawyer” level. After all, the Democratic Party itself provides them with ammunition, just look at the recent Emiliano – Decaro affair in Puglia to realize this.

Conte's plan is clear and ultimately it is always the same: to parade the party like Schlein as he did in the past with Grillo and the Five Star Movement.