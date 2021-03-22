The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, warned this Monday at a press conference that the favorable data currently presented by the Region “cannot lead to relaxation” because “cLet’s pray the serious risk of going backwards if infections increase«. Pedreño launched this warning in the face of Holy Week and the Spring Festivities. The special measures agreed by all the communities for these festive weeks They will also apply on the days of the Bando de la Huerta and the Burial of the Sardina.

In this sense, Saud recalled that social gatherings are still limited to four people in public spaces and that it is forbidden to hold mass events, in addition to the rest of the restrictions in force, such as the curfew and the perimeter closure of the Region of Murcia.

Pedreño also warned that if there were an increase in cases, either by municipalities, by health zones or by neighborhoods, does not rule out taking “more restrictive” measures to stop “the possible rebound”, based on the principle of caution and prudence and on the recommendations of the scientific community and the advice of international organizations.

«We are seeing that some communities, with rates even lower than ours, are already experiencing a rebound, which forces us to remain vigilant and redouble our efforts to avoid this relaxation in society, “he warned. Pedreño once again asked citizens to continue respecting the measures imposed to face the pandemic and thus avoid “suffering the consequences of a fourth wave, to which all the forecasts for the coming weeks point out.”