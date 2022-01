EP MURCIA. Thursday, 6 January 2022, 00:59



The Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment, Antonio Luengo, expressed “the most absolute rejection of the regional government to the blackmailing of the Government of Spain to the irrigators of the Region of Murcia and the Levant, forcing them to accept the desalinated water as the only way to irrigate their crops, while from behind they give