The councilor section by Vox in the City of Valencia is entrenched and complicates the governance of the PP of Català

The Vox spokesman in Valencia, separated by the National Directorate, is entrenched in the City Council. Councilor Juan Manuel Badenas does not renounce his minutes despite the fact that his party has issued him and will condition the governance of Maria José Catalá’s team in the largest municipality in which the ultras govern. After a one -hour press conference, in which he has not admitted questions, he said: “As much as I loved and increase the harassment, harassment and pressure, I will continue to defend the values ​​and principles for which the Valencians chose me to be here.” It has been presented as spokesman for the Vox Municipal Group, although the training has subsequently clarified that it does not hold the spokesman, and has not clarified whether it will renounce the act, which currently maintains.

Badenas has offered a press conference accompanied by the lawyer of the Valencia Activa Foundation, Luis Ignacio Serra, who has several mandates controlling the entity and has defended the contracts questioned by which Vox has issued the spokesman. Serra defends that the contracts of the foundation that Badenas presided as a councilor for Employment are “homogeneous criteria” for hiring. Compromís has taken the foundation contract with the IMEDES Institute, where the husband of the Government delegate in Valencia works, to the Prosecutor’s Office, questioning the media advertising guidelines.

The former VOX direction defends that “I do not participate in any specifications”, of hiring and speaks of a “gross assembly” of parties and media. “It does not correspond to a Vox tender, but with one of the PP,” he said, insisting that the file that is questioned comes from another municipal foundation, the ships. Badenas ensures that the documents published by a medium are manipulated, as well as the metadata test that the digital that accuses it. “There is no author called Javier Cebrián,” he said, in reference to the husband of the Government delegate, who is accused of the digital cited of having participated in the drafting of a document prior to the tender. On the other hand, he pointed out that among the authors of the document is a worker of the KPMG consultant, linked to the mayor of the PP José Marí Olano. The insinuations show a war between the mayor of Vox against the popular, while the ultra -right group is silent waiting for a definitive decision in Madrid.

Badenas has announced that he has filed a complaint for insults, slander, against personal and family intimacy and documentary falsehood against “all the people involved in the recording of strictly private conversations and assembly.” It is in these recordings and documents that the internal file is supported to the already exhaustion of mayor of Valencia.

Badenas has been threatening to dynamite the municipal group if he was departed, but he has publicly kept silent. The party has not answered questions from the press about the future of Badenas, or how it will materialize the decision of the guarantee committee. In the last minute of this Tuesday, March 4, the still councilor broke his silence and announced a complaint for the recordings and publications in which a media accuses him of rigging contracts from the Valencia Activa Foundation, which has motivated his file in Vox.

The mayor of Valencia, Maria José Catalá, addressed an express crisis with the National and Valencian direction of Vox on Tuesday. The Ultra party will stop having a deputy mayor but maintains government responsibilities, which are divided between the remaining three councilors. The Employment, Training and Entrepreneurship area, formerly headed by Badenas, falls to its three companions of the Vox Municipal Group: José Gosálbez, who will take care of employment and training; Cecilia Herrero will take care of entrepreneurship, and Mónica Gil, of parks and gardens.

The spokesman of the municipal government, Juan Carlos Caballero, reiterated on Wednesday that “governance is guaranteed.” “The mayor opened a via of dialogue with the National Directorate and with Vox in Ciudad de Valencia” that has completed withdrawing compatience to Badenas, which “ceases to be a government councilor.” His internal situation is a Vox thing, he has pointed out. The Ultra training is disconnected from the councilor to the point of neither informing of this press call, nor giving it coverage, nor allowing him to reserve the room on behalf of the party. Although councilor Cecilia Herrero has attended, who is also a couple of Badenas and who, in case of leaving the group, could follow him. The PP governs Valencia with 13 councilors and another 4 of VOX, only to a vote of the absolute majority.