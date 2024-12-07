The Councilor for Industry of Reinosa, the regionalist Daniel Santos, has invited the general director of the state land entity SEPES, Leire Iglesias, to visit the La Vega industrial estate to analyze “in situ” the possible solutions to put an end to the “deterioration and underuse in which it has been mired for years.”

In a letter sent to the head of the state company this week, the mayor conveys the “great concern” that exists in Reinosa as a consequence of the “abandonment” of this industrial space and the “urgent” need to design a future plan, with the involvement of SEPES, the Government of Cantabria and the City Council of the Campurrian capital, as reported this Saturday by the PRC in a press release.

“This equipment should be one of the mainstays of the economy of Reinosa and the Campoo region, but it is in a deplorable state and absolutely underused,” the councilor has lamented in the writing.

In this situation, consider a reactivation plan “essential” that contemplates not only the enhancement of services and the improvement of roads, but also “a substantial change in management” that allows, among other measures, the sale of unoccupied plots.

ECONOMIC PROPOSAL

In this sense, and although the president of Cantabria, María José Sáenz de Buruaga (PP), announced a few weeks ago an economic proposal for the purchase of these plots, Santos has highlighted that the City Council “has not heard of any progress” in that regard. sense, which is why he conveys his “concern and concern” to the person in charge of SEPES.

“At this point, we believe that a visit by you to the city and the industrial estate would be very positive, so that you can check the situation of this industrial space and present the future plans that SEPES is considering,” he added in the letter.

The regionalist councilor trusts in a positive response to this invitation, in order to “promote and expedite” decision-making and proceed “without further delay to the reactivation of the Reinosa industrial estate.”