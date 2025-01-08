

01/08/2025



Updated at 11:03 a.m.





Sevilla shareholders must know between today and tomorrow, Thursday at the latest, who will be the president of the General Shareholders’ Meeting which is celebrated this Friday in Fibes. José María del Nido Carrascopresident of the entity, cannot sit as the head of the shareholders’ meeting because his position has expired. Yours and that of your entire board of directors. This is what the lawyers of José María del Nido Benavente to request an independent and neutral president for the board. However, Sevilla’s legal services had a card up their sleeve and plan to use it. José Castro was appointed director at the last board meeting by co-option and they understand that their account within the council returned to zero and began to count from December 2023 as the beginning of their activity within those six years that the Sevilla statutes allow as a maximum.

«The figure of co-option, reserved for Public Limited Companies, consists of the right attributed to the board of directors to appoint directors when a vacancy occurs during the period for which they were appointed.«. With this movement made at the time, the decision to extend the celebration of the event can be better understood. General Meeting of Shareholders in the month of January, with the risk that the positions of its board of directors had come to an end.

On the other hand, the opposition defends that This movement does not make any sense because one of the rules of co-option is that the duration of the director is inherited. from which the vacancy is filled. If in this case, Pepe Castro took over the vice presidency, it was to complete the remaining year on the council with that position, not to begin another six years, since Its duration could always be extended through continuous appointments by co-option in successive meetings.. The judge of the Commercial Court number 1 of Seville has the floor. His car will define who is in charge at Sevilla.