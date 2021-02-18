The counselor and deputy for the PRO, Pablo Tonelli, presented this Thursday a note in the Council of the Magistracy so that the organism rejects the intimations of the Anses to some 200 magistrates and prosecutors so that they complete their retirement proceedings.

“The terms of the resolution (of the Anses) PREV-11-46 look like a clear attempt to advance in the immediate application of that notoriously unconstitutional regime (Law 27,546), aggravating the violation of constitutional norms and principles that affect both the individual sphere of each magistrate and the elementary republican principle of the division of powers “, stated Tonelli.

The Council, which renewed its authorities consecrating Diego Molea as the new president, accepted Tonelli’s proposal and the issue will be discussed at the next Body Labor meeting, which is where Council interventions and priorities are defined.

“Resolution PREV-11-46 of the ANSES is not only unconstitutional because pMay have the effect of depriving a citizen of his acquired rights, but it is also a clear attempt to undermine the functional guarantees provided in Article 110 of the National Constitution and the elementary principle of independence of the Judicial Power, “said Tonelli.

The National Social Security Administration (Anses) reported yesterday that, in response to resolution PREV-11-46 signed by the body led by Fernanda Raverta, judges and prosecutors who began their retirement process began to be intimidated to complete it or give up.

“In the procedures that have been initiated to magistrates, within the framework of the procedural norms previously in force, in which the payment of the benefit had been made subject to termination, the holder will be summoned to accompany the presentation of the resignation “, indicates the resolution.