Plenary session of the CGPJ, last October, chaired by Rafael Mozo. To his left, the vocal Vicente Guilarte. CGPJ/EFE

A little more than 24 hours after the substitute president of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Rafael Mozo, retires, no member of the body dares to say who will be his replacement. The decision, warns the majority, is in the hands of the conservative member Vicente Guilarte, the next oldest and who, according to the agreement reached by the plenary after the resignation of Carlos Lesmes, would correspond to occupy the position. But Guilarte reconciles his position as a member with his work as a lawyer and university professor, a circumstance that the majority of consulted directors consider either illegal or, at least, inappropriate, for which reason they intend to limit his decision-making capacity so that he cannot simultaneously exercise both tasks. “Either resign from his job or resign from the presidency, there should be no other option,” says a conservative member.

The situation must be resolved on Wednesday, when the body, whose mandate expired in December 2018, holds a plenary session that will serve to fire Mozo, who retires that day. Six members, three from the conservative sector and three from the progressive sector, proposed on Friday in writing to the still substitute president that he include in the agenda a point by which the plenary session declares that to exercise the presidency of the Council by substitution, exclusive dedication is required and the move to the administrative status of special services. The still substitute president has incorporated this claim to the agenda, although with another wording: “Proposal of the members Álvaro Cuesta Martínez, María Pilar Sepúlveda García de la Torre, Juan Manuel Fernández Martínez, Clara Martínez de Careaga García, Juan Martínez Moya and Nuria Díaz Abad so that the plenary debates and pronounces on the conditions for the performance of the presidency of this constitutional body by substitution”.

Despite the change in the text, the members consulted are certain that the debate will focus on what the promoters of the letter wanted: to decide if the substitute presidency of the CGPJ can be made compatible with another job. And among the councilors consulted there is a majority that maintains that it is not. For some it is directly illegal. “If to be a member of the permanent commission you have to have exclusive dedication, it is obvious that to preside over that commission, too,” says a member who signed the letter that has led to a debate on the matter in plenary. Others consider that it might not be irregular, but admit that it is not “adequate” or “aesthetic”.

Guilarte did not want to advance his decision, although he has given some colleagues to understand that he is thinking of assuming the alternate presidency. But in these conversations he has also hinted that, if he does, he will resign from his current jobs, in a law firm and as a professor of Civil Law at the University of Valladolid. “It is a personal decision, I can understand either of the two options. What does not seem logical is that it makes them compatible”, points out a conservative member.

The dilemma that has arisen now stems from the fact that the current CGPJ, constituted in 2013, is governed by a version of the Organic law of judicial power, which at the time approved the PP and is already repealed, which contemplated that only seven members of the body -those of the permanent commission- have exclusive dedication and receive a full salary from the CGPJ, while the rest only pay allowances for attending plenary sessions and committee meetings. This has led to there being members who combine their work as a judge or jurist -mostly a lawyer and lawyer from the Administration of Justice- with belonging to the Council, from which they have decision-making power on matters that may benefit or harm the court to which belong to or face as lawyers.

Guilarte presented himself to the CGPJ under these conditions and in the almost 10 years that he has been a member, he has never belonged to the permanent commission, a position that has been highly coveted by other members of the body and to which he, according to members of the Council, He has never aspired because he preferred to combine his work and the position of part-time member. However, the unusual situation that the CGPJ is experiencing, in office for more than four years, with its president resigned and a plenary session increasingly diminished (after the departure of Mozo there will be 16 members, compared to 20 plus the president who dictates the law) have put him in that dilemma.

Although the agenda of the plenary session already includes the proposal of six members to debate the conditions that the alternate president must meet, some members of the body believe it is convenient to leave the appointment of Mozo’s replacement for another later session. In other words, set the rules on Wednesday, but give Guilarte time to make his decision as agreed. Thus, in addition, it would prevent Mozo from participating in the plenary session in which his successor will be chosen, a situation that some directors consider anomalous. For others, however, the anomalous thing would be for Mozo to retire on Wednesday and start on Thursday without a person already named to replace him. In any case, if this formal vacuum occurs, the majority of members agree that Guilarte, due to age, assume that position temporarily. “Worse, it is one thing to have an accidental presidency made compatible with a job as a lawyer and professor, and another to endorse that formula for the long haul,” says a progressive member.