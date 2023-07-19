The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has announced this Wednesday that the conservative member Vicente Guilarte will assume the presidency of the governing body of judges tomorrow after the departure of Rafael Mozo due to retirement. In a brief note, the Council has given an account of the relief. Sources from the body have later confirmed that Guilarte has resigned from his job as a lawyer and university professor of Civil Law, a private activity incompatible with the position of president.

In the Council there was special interest in making it clear that the new president would not continue with his activities as a lawyer and his teaching work, occupations that the law prohibits from carrying out in parallel to the position. Six members had asked that Guilarte’s dedication regime be discussed and clarified. Today’s plenary session, at the request of the affected party, has agreed unanimously and without the need for a vote that the position of president should be exercised exclusively.

Vicente Guilarte thus becomes interim president by replacing another interim president. Rafael Mozo had taken office last October after the departure of Carlos Lesmes, who resigned to protest the blockade in the renewal of the CGPJ. Mozo then replaced Lesmes as the oldest member, and now, when he retires, he must be replaced again by the oldest member, who in this case is Vicente Guilarte.

Mozo said goodbye with a letter in which he urged the parties to renew the governing body of judges “immediately” and “without excuse” after the July 23 elections. In the letter, the former president recalls that the European Commission has urged that “the renewal of the CGPJ be carried out as a matter of priority” and that a process to change the system of election of its members begin immediately afterwards. “I reiterate from here, with the firmness that the long time that has elapsed allows me, my request to the political forces concerned, so that, without any excuse or pretext, these recommendations are taken seriously and that they proceed immediately, as soon as the electoral process in which we are immersed is over, to the renewal of this governing body, which demands not only the Spanish Constitution, but also the EU”, he insists. Mozo maintains that “the maintenance of this situation weakens and erodes the main institutions of the Spanish Justice and, therefore, of our Rule of Law.” This “constitutional anomaly”, he remarks, has become “one of the saddest episodes” in “democratic history”.

Guilarte has been part of the CGPJ for almost 10 years. He was a lawyer for the Association of Registrars and has always been placed in the conservative group of the Judiciary, but with a high degree of independence, according to sources in the body.

