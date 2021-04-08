The Government has remained alone in its defense that additional legislation is not necessary to continue fighting the coronavirus when on May 9, as Pedro Sánchez intends, the state of alarm declines. The State Council recommends the Executive to introduce changes in Organic Law 3/1986, of April 14, on Special Measures in Public Health Matters to provide the autonomous communities with a legal umbrella to be able to approve, if necessary, restrictive measures without having to resort to the exceptionality mechanism. Without the legal framework that grants the state of alarm, the advisory body considers that a ‘plan B’ is needed.

The recommendation is part of an opinion drawn up on March 22 at the request of the Government on whether to file an unconstitutionality appeal against the recently approved Galician Health Law. “There are sufficient legal grounds to file an appeal for unconstitutionality,” acknowledges the Council. But far from leaving his argumentation there, and “regardless” of the requested verdict, he includes a last paragraph to “suggest” the reform of the aforementioned Special Measures law. He considers that the regulations on which the autonomies should be based after the end of the state of alarm presents “deficiencies” when it comes to dealing with a pandemic.

The highest body, chaired by former Vice President María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, advises the Executive to provide “greater detail and concreteness” to this organic law, with forty years of tradition, so that it can be used by the health authorities to limit fundamental rights and freedoms in order to control the transmission of a disease. It also recognizes that the aforementioned rule has several gaps: “the measures that may be adopted in these cases; the requirements for its adoption; the applicable sanctioning regime; and the terms and scope of the judicial guarantee ”.

In time for renovations



The PP and other opposition groups have been unsuccessfully demanding from the Government for months a legal plan with which the communities can act with legal shielding once the state of alarm comes to an end. Despite the fact that the clock is ticking, the popular consider that “there is still time” to promote the necessary legislative changes so that the communities have protection and do not depend on what the courts say. “In fifteen days it can be done,” said Pablo Casado this Thursday during his participation in a conference on health policy.

The suggestion is part of an opinion drawn up last March on the new Galician Health Law



Casado offers Sánchez to agree to the necessary reforms in 15 days to combat the pandemic



According to the leader of the PP, by modifying two paragraphs of the third article of the law on Special Measures, as regards the limitation of fundamental rights, the autonomies would have the legal framework they need to adopt the restrictive measures with which to do against virus outbreaks. The other law that conservatives want to reform is that of contentious-administrative matters, to leave the decision of any claim for this limitation of rights in the hands of the Superior Courts of Justice of the communities.

In Moncloa they disdain any ‘plan B’ because they understand that the territories have sufficient instruments to handle the situations to come once the exceptionality declines and they pull the joker of ‘co-governance’ in the Interterritorial Health Council whose decisions, they recall, are mandatory”. “There is a sufficient legal framework,” the Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, defended this Thursday.

The minister ratified the refusal of the Executive to give in to the demands of the PP and stressed that it is necessary to be “extraordinarily guarantor” to promote a normative change that makes these fundamental rights can reside “in a different place that is not popular sovereignty or the reinforcement that the judges give to the actions of the communities ”.