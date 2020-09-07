The summary judge, seized by the Minister of Health, considers that it is “justified that the wearing of the mask is imposed in perimeters large enough to include coherently the areas at risk”.

The Council of State largely ratified on Sunday prefectural decrees imposing the general wearing of masks in Strasbourg, 12 other towns in the Bas-Rhin and in Lyon and Villeurbanne, according to orders sent to the press.

The summary judge, referred to by the Minister of Health, considers that it is “justified that the wearing of the mask is imposed in sufficiently large perimeters to encompass in a coherent way the zones at the risk”, while asking the Prefect of Bas-Rhin to limit this obligation in certain less dense municipalities and the Prefect of the Rhône to exclude from this constraint people practicing physical or sports activities.

Wearing a mask may be made compulsory throughout an entire municipality, if it has several areas at risk of contamination.

Interim decision concerning the wearing of a mask in Lyon, Villeurbanne, Strasbourg and 12 municipalities of Bas-Rhin: https://t.co/rFqjDYiyPw pic.twitter.com/iYaX548MYJ – Council of State (@Conseil_Etat) September 6, 2020

On August 28, the prefect of Bas-Rhin made it compulsory to wear a mask on public roads and in all places open to the public in the thirteen municipalities of the department with more than 10,000 inhabitants. On August 31, the prefect of the Rhône issued a similar decree for the cities of Lyon and Villeurbanne.

These two orders were contested, respectively, before the summary judges of the administrative courts of Strasbourg and Lyon. In both cases, the judges had ordered the prefects to modify their decrees to limit the obligation to wear the mask to places and times characterized by a high population density.