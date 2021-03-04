It is undoubtedly a real relief for all residents of nursing homes and their families. It is also a thorn in the side of the government in its management of the health crisis. The Council of State announced on Wednesday that it estimated that, in some cases, the outings of elderly people living in nursing homes “Can be compatible with the safety of all residents and staff as long as adequate protection measures are defined”. According to the high court, the government bans that prevail today are “Disproportionate” and would even be likely to “Alter the physical and psychological state of many residents, as several studies have shown”. The Council has therefore taken the decision to immediately suspend this “Imposed confinement” to our elders, insisting that “The majority of residents have been vaccinated” and that action can now be taken by “School directors on a case-by-case basis”.

As of Monday, 82% of residents had indeed received the first injection of the vaccine and 57% the second injection. Last week, Public Health France also indicated that the “First effects” vaccination were emerging “With a decrease in epidemiological indicators among those over 75 and residents in nursing homes”. The incidence rate in this segment of the population had decreased by 6% in the week of February 15 to 21 compared to the previous one, while it increased in almost all other age groups. The number of deaths was, moreover, already in sharp decline in mid-February with a drop of 22.5% in social establishments.

A first victory … while waiting for “other relaxations”

In this context, the Minister in charge of Autonomy, Brigitte Bourguignon, declared “Take note” of the decision of the Council of State, which had been seized by the children of residents. At the foot of the wall, she also felt that this judgment “Encourages the State to always better proportion the responses”. Forced to react urgently, the executive announced that it would meet, as of this Friday, “An ethical think tank” bringing together representatives of the families of residents, professionals, ethicists and lawyers. But before announcing “New recommendations in nursing homes”, the Minister no doubt intends to rely on the latest recommendations of the High Council of Public Health, which recommends, for its part, to wait before releasing the pressure on nursing homes.

As for the associations, which have been asking for a change of course for several weeks, this is however a first victory. For the general delegate of the National Union of Institutions and Private Residences for the Elderly (Synerpa), Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, the Council of State’s decision offers a new “Hope and relief”.

On the side of the school directors, gathered within the AD-PA, we believe that the decision of the high authority is going in the right direction, but we especially call for “The implementation of other relaxations”. For them, the decision to suspend the exit bans is proof of “Efficiency” nursing homes in the implementation of the vaccination campaign. They ask that now the same means be deployed “For the elderly accompanied by home services, assisted living facilities and independent residences”.