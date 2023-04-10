In this regard, she said, “Islamic jurisprudence, with its considered jurisprudential schools, and its various jurisprudences, responds to all the demands of modern life, and reconciles its needs with Islamic law, which is evidenced by scientific bodies and jurisprudence councils that practice collective judgment.”

She added: “One of God’s blessings to Muslims – at this time – is the facilitation of collective diligence through these bodies and academies, which interact positively with the needs of society and its cognitive, social and economic developments, and the hundreds of decisions issued by these synodal institutions in various fields are clear proof of that.” According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The statement of the General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars came in response to the controversial statements of the Saudi sheikh, the former imam of the Quba Mosque in Medina, Saleh Al-Maghamsi, who spoke about the need to establish a new jurisprudence in the Islamic religion.