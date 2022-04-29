The RTVE corporation has closed the first major crisis in its management structure since José Manuel Pérez Tornero assumed, a little over a year ago, the presidency of state radio and television. The board of directors has given the approval to the renewal in two of the strategic areas of the executive leadership at this Friday’s meeting. Joining the organization chart are José Pablo López as director of general content and Josep Vilar as head of RTVE news, taking over from Amalia Martínez de Velasco and Esteve Crespo, respectively.

The new charges have been endorsed by a majority. The election of López has gone ahead with seven votes in favor and three against (those of the PP), a situation that highlights the existing gap in the management body of RTVE, despite the fact that all the directors were elected en bloc by the Congress and the Senate with a qualified majority. The three representatives of the PSOE, the two of Podemos and the one of the PNV, in addition to the president himself, have spoken in favor of him, according to sources from the corporation.

More information

After passing through the channels 13 TV and La Sexta, López assumed the general direction of Telemadrid, a position from which he was removed last summer, two years before his six-year term established by law expired. The Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso was uncomfortable with the treatment that the regional chain gave its Executive. The popular leader complained that she was the only president “who has a television that is critical of her.”

Vilar, who was TVE’s news director during Rosa María Mateo’s stage, until now was in charge of the corporation’s Strategy and Planning department. He will have under his command the news spaces of both television and public radio.

The vote against the members proposed by the PP has followed the line that the popular deputy Macarena Montesinos had marked the day before in the parliamentary control commission of RTVE, when she harshly criticized future appointments. De López said that his career was not “the most appropriate” to be in charge of the content area and de Vilar recalled that he “was a collaborator with Enric Hernández.” And he added that the Spanish will be very worried about what is coming “if the vote does not remedy it.” In response, Pérez Tornero considered it “unfair” to prejudge the work of both professionals and promised during his appearance to monitor “to the maximum” the commitments of the public service.

This has been the first major parliamentary clash between the PP bench and Pérez Tornero, who was elected to Congress in February 2021 with the support of the main opposition group. Within the council, the popular representatives had not expressed great discrepancies until now. The three members proposed by the PP have shown themselves on numerous occasions in line with the presidency.

The new managers face the challenge of guaranteeing a quality offer and regaining the support of viewers. Vilar has a degree in Information Sciences from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and has a long career in the corporation, where he began his career in 1985 as a news editor. He was head of News for the Territorial Center of TVE in Catalonia from 2004 to 2007, when he became the director of TVE Daily News until 2012. From January to July 2020 he was director of News Program Content. On that date he was appointed TVE’s News Director, a position he held for almost a year, until his appointment as RTVE’s Director of Strategy and Planning. He has also been head of News for BTV (Barcelona Television) and advisor to the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation (2012-2018).

José Pablo López has a degree in Journalism from the San Pablo CEU University and in Law from the Complutense University of Madrid and has more than 15 years of experience directing different television networks. In 2017 he was elected general director of RTV-Madrid through a public contest by the company’s board of directors and ratified by the Madrid Assembly without any vote against and has held this position until 2021. Previously, he was the head of 13 TV (2010-2016), as well as director of the legal department (2005-2010) and assistant to the general management of La Sexta.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.