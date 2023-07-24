The Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence, the Grand Imam, condemned a. Dr.. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, strongly condemns what extremists in Denmark have done by burning a copy of the Holy Quran, in a disgraceful and aggressive behavior.

In a statement issued today, the Council affirmed its categorical rejection of such criminal acts aimed at provoking the feelings of all Muslims around the world, noting that the repetition of these racist acts expresses disgraceful extremism, blind fanaticism and abhorrent hatred that contradicts all human values, constants and norms, in addition to undermining efforts to spread the values ​​of peace and human coexistence.

The Council of Muslim Elders called for the necessity of enacting decisive legislation to criminalize contempt for religions and violations of religious sanctities, noting that these heinous crimes cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of opinion and expression.