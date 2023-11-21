At the beginning of his visit to Uzbekistan, Muhammad Abdel Salam met with a number of officials, led by Muzaffar Kamilov, Advisor to the President of the Republic for Religious Affairs, Tashbayev Sadiq, Minister of Religious Affairs, and Dr. Uygun Gafurov, President of the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and revive the heritage of the nation’s scholars.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders stressed that Uzbekistan has a rich history in Islamic civilization, and has provided many prominent Muslim scholars and thinkers in multiple fields.

He added: “These scholars, jurists and philosophers have contributed to the development of science, arts and Islamic thought throughout the ages, and have provided great services to humanity, such as: Imam al-Bukhari, Imam al-Maturidi, al-Biruni, al-Khwarizmi, Ibn Sina, and others.”

He pointed out that the Council of Muslim Elders has a plan to revive the heritage of the nation’s scholars to contribute to shaping the thought of current and future generations.

For his part, the Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan welcomed the efforts made by the Council, headed by the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, to spread and enhance the values ​​of peace, tolerance and coexistence.

The two parties reaffirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences in the areas of spreading the spirit of tolerance, peace and peaceful coexistence and introducing the nation’s heritage and scholars, so that current and future generations may benefit from their biography and scientific and humanitarian contributions.

“Order of Religious Tolerance”

The Republic of Uzbekistan awarded Chancellor Muhammad Abdel Salam the “Order of Religious Tolerance” in recognition of his efforts in promoting dialogue and relations between followers of religions and spreading the values ​​of tolerance and human coexistence.

This is the first time that this high-level award has been awarded to a person from outside Uzbekistan.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders received the medal, which is one of the highest honors in Uzbekistan, from Dr. Muzaffar Kamilov, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan, and Tashbayev Sadiq, the country’s Minister of Religious Affairs.