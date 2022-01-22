In full offensive of the Popular Party for the distribution of European funds, the Government pulls social policies to extol the management of the PSOE in the pandemic. During an act of his party in Gijón, the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, announced that the Council of Ministers next Tuesday will update the 2022 pensions, for which a total of 6,500 million euros will have been allocated between 2021 and 2022 .

Thus, a decree specifies the revaluation of 2.5% in contributory pensions and passive classes, and 3% in minimum, non-contributory pensions and benefits for dependent children.

Faced with the recrudescence of criticism from the opposition in recent weeks (also from the front of the controversy over the macro-farms) Sánchez has presented his party as responsible for an action of “justice and dignity” for the elderly “who They are the ones who have suffered the most from the damn virus.” And at this point, he has compared the evolution of pensions during his time at the head of the Government with the references in the PP legislatures.

Thus, remember that a minimum pension of 637 euros per month in 2017 will now rise to 720 euros “while with the PP model it would remain at 646 euros.” According to the data offered by the President of the Government, compared to an average widow’s pension of 649 euros in 2017, in 2022 658 euros would be charged with the PP model “while with the new model they will charge 711 euros, that is, 53 euros more », Sánchez has insisted.

In the same way, an average retirement pension of 1,071 euros in 2017 would charge 1,085 euros in 2022 with the previous model and, with the reform, it will charge 1,182, that is, 97 euros more than with the PP system.

The data used by the President of the Government for the cases of widowhood and the average retirement pension for this 2022 (711 euros and 1,182 euros, respectively) are, however, even below what the Ministry of Social Security itself collects in the December 2021 table: 743.03 euros and 1,196.17 euros, respectively.

The revaluation linked to the CPI is part of the first part of the pension reform that has already been approved by the Council of Ministers. That is why it is surprising that the updating of pensions goes through this procedure again. Sources from the Ministry of Social Security explain that “although it is included in the Budgets, a decree is needed to make it effective and that is approved on Tuesday.”

“Last year, for example, the decree was also approved at this time,” they indicate. However, in 2021 there was no law like the one now. In the same way, and even though it is true that last year the revaluation was approved on January 26, these types of decrees usually receive the green light in the last Council of Ministers of the year before they are put into practice.