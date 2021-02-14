The Council of Ministers headed by Mohammed bin Rashid adopts a number of decisions and initiatives

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the historic achievement of the sons and daughters of the Emirates with the arrival of the probe of hope to the orbit of Mars confirms that determination and persistence were the main factor behind success and that the bet on youth and strengthening Their capabilities and support for their participation and their presence at the heart of the development process is a solid approach that the UAE has believed in since the establishment of the Union until now.

This came during His Highness presiding over a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which was held today – Sunday – at Qasr Al Watan in the capital Abu Dhabi in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, where the Council praised during its session the historic achievement of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nation with the arrival of the Hope Probe. Mars, while adopting a number of decisions and initiatives within the framework of developing federal government work.

His Highness said, “Today I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers … at its inception, we blessed the historic achievement of the United Arab Emirates with the arrival of the Mars probe … an achievement by which we will begin the next fifty in the UAE through a project that enabled the scientific aspirations of the Arabs to reach new stations.”

Developing and employing fingerprint technology in private and government services

In government affairs, the Cabinet approved the Ministry of Interior’s proposal on developing and employing facial fingerprint technology to benefit from it in developing and experimenting with services in the private and government sectors, with the aim of facilitating customer procedures.

His Highness said, “During our meeting today, we approved the start of the face print experiment in some private sector services to verify the personal identity of individuals instead of submitting a lot of papers to verify personal data … an experiment led by the Ministry of Interior, and in the event of its success, it will be circulated … to facilitate the lives of customers.”

The employment of face print technology to provide services will contribute to achieving an exceptional leap in this field. It will enable the provision of services to the public at any time and place without the need to use traditional means of identifying individuals such as official documents and others. It will enhance the use of technology by the UAE government to raise the level of social welfare and achieve ease of life. The Ministry of Interior team will work in conjunction with other government agencies to popularize the use of facial fingerprint technology after the completion of the first trial period, during which the Ministry will launch a set of services using facial print in a number of private sector institutions. The project will be based on enabling institutions to access special programming to ensure that the face print matches, without compromising the confidentiality and privacy of customer data.

National Standards Manual for Statistical Data.

In the context of the Council of Ministers meeting, the Council approved the National Standards Manual for Statistical Data, which is a framework for unifying concepts and classifications at the federal and local levels, and aims to help all statisticians and data producers in the country to adopt a unified coding and classification for the production of national statistics, which is reflected positively on the quality level in The statistical products and services provided by national institutions, and it enables comparisons at several levels / national, regional and international /, in addition to adopting unified principles for preparing national databases, with the aim of linking statistical data and creating central administrative records with high quality, and enhancing consistency in the official statistics issued For the national statistical system. The National Standards Manual for Statistical Data includes 8 basic statistical topics that include: economic, population, demographic, social, education, employment, environment, buildings, housing units, and administrative divisions of each emirate.

Prevention of genetic diseases

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers reviewed during its session the results of an integrated study on the types of genetic diseases that are required to be examined before marriage, and approved genetic tests as standardized mandatory pre-marital examinations in the country, and to add them to the current examinations. The aim is to reduce the incidence and spread of genetic diseases, protect children from mental and physical disabilities, and reduce the mortality rate among children as a result of these diseases.

This decision comes with the aim of developing an integrated program to prevent genetic diseases, reduce the psychological and social burden on the family and society, and reduce the economic health burden at the state level, and the program includes developing a unified electronic record of genetic diseases at the state level, including the results of pre-marital examinations on recessive genetic diseases, And updating and evaluating health policies to keep pace with the requirements of modern genetics, updating the requirements for professional evaluation PQR in accordance with international standards in relation to genetic specialties, in addition to spreading the culture of the importance of genetic testing among members of the community by supporting educational and awareness campaigns.

Issuing a number of decisions in legislative affairs.

The Council approved during its session the issuance of a decision to amend some provisions of the Cabinet Resolution regarding the regulations of the executive regulations of the Federal Law in the matter of environmental protection and development, by updating some provisions of the environmental impact assessment system for projects, facilities and activities, in order to keep pace with developments in the industrial sector, and to contribute to achieving a quality of life Better, raise the level of environmental compliance and compliance of the establishments, and ensure the application of the minimum requirements of the environmental impact assessment system, which is reflected in the strengthening of an integrated system for evaluating and enhancing environmental performance in the UAE and promoting environmental performance, building a sustainable diversified economy, and protecting environmental systems.

The Council also approved the issuance of a decision regarding the executive regulations of the federal law in the matter of guaranteeing rights in movable funds, which aims to activate the law and enhance the progress of the state in the indicator of the strength of legal rights at the global level, and the sub-indicators for the provision of various transferred funds as a guarantee, as the list includes the best standards Internationally recognized and best international practices, which is reflected in the strengthening of the legal framework for doing business, and increasing the investment attractiveness of the state, and thus achieving macroeconomic gains.

The Council of Ministers also approved a 10% reinstatement of the daily maximum decrease in the share’s value in the financial markets.

Restructuring of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail

In governmental regulatory affairs, the council approved the restructuring of the board of directors of the Etihad Railways Company, headed by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where His Highness said: “Today we have reconstituted the Board of Directors of the Union Railroad headed by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan … My country will have a permanent development footprint … and a work team that we know will accomplish the mission with full ability. “

The council includes among its members His Excellency Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, His Excellency Eng. Hassan Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, and His Excellency Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah, His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, His Excellency Munther Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, and His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Finance.

On the other hand, the Council approved the restructuring of a working group to study the online communication file and work automation, headed by a Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications. His Highness said: “We have also approved the formation of a team to automate government work through remote communication applications … and that is headed by Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Telework Applications … the future of government work will be different in the coming decades.

The Council includes in its membership a Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as a number of federal agencies, namely the General Authority for Regulating the Communications Sector and Digital Government, the Ministry of Economy, the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, the Ministry of Justice, the UAE Central Bank, and the Supreme Council for National Security.

The Council also approved during its session the formation of the Permanent Committee for Agreements headed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which is concerned with reviewing and studying bilateral agreements and international treaties concluded by federal and local government agencies, and coordinating with them in the procedures for ratification, accession or withdrawal to agreements and treaties, in addition to studying and reviewing requests to host headquarters International organizations in the country and make recommendations regarding them, and the permanent committee includes in its membership a number of government agencies.

Issuing several decisions in government affairs

The Council approved the assignment of the Emirates Foundation for School Education to administer and implement all continuous and central exams for private schools that apply to the Ministry of Education curriculum, and approved the Federal National Council’s request to discuss the issue of organizing volunteer work, and the Ministry of Community Development’s policy regarding the development of the social security system.

At the international level, the Council approved a number of agreements within the framework of strengthening international cooperation and partnership with friendly countries, including the ratification of the headquarters agreement for the Regional Corporation for the Clearing and Settlement of Arab Payments between the government of the country and the Arab Monetary Fund, and an agreement with the government of the Kingdom of Thailand regarding mutual exemption from pre-entry visas. For holders of diplomatic, official and special passports, two agreements with each of the Republic of Honduras and the Republic of Cameroon regarding air services between their respective regions and beyond, and another agreement with the Republic of Poland in the field of maritime transport, in addition to the ratification of the UAE’s accession to the Arab Common Market for Electricity.