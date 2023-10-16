Once the municipal council of Caivano was dissolved, the council of ministers appointed three prefectural commissioners who will manage the city for the next 18 months. It is the last piece of the political earthquake that had already overwhelmed the majority in the summer, with the mass resignation of 13 city councilors out of 24 and the fall of mayor Vincenzo Falco after three years in office. The resolution was approved today by the Council of Ministers.

Last week a police raid led to the arrest of nine people, including politicians and prominent figures from Caivano, on charges of mafia association and corruption.

“The arrests made confirm what Carmine Schiavone told me a few years ago, namely that without connections with politics, the Camorra would remain a gang of criminals”. Don Maurizio Patriciello said this when commenting on the operation carried out on 10 October by the Carabinieri, with nine people arrested including a former councilor and a former municipal councilor of Caivano.

“Unfortunately there is corruption at all levels – added the anti-mafia parish priest – and what is missing are controls, because the corrupt and crafty will always be there. Just think of what happened with the citizen’s income, with people who were not entitled to it but who took possession of it, or with European funds”.