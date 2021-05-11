Glovo and Uber delivery drivers in Madrid, in 2019. Marcos del Mazo / Getty Agency / Getty

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the so-called “riders” law, designed to ensure that the distributors of digital platforms are salaried and not false self-employed, as has happened so far in the vast majority of cases. After six months of negotiation between the Government, the unions (UGT and CC OO) and the employers (CEOE and Cepyme), the agreement, reached in March, will reinforce the resolution issued by the Supreme Court last September and which ruled in favor of the line in which the Labor Inspectorate was positioned from the outset.

“Today is a day of enormous satisfaction,” said the third vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers on Tuesday. Díaz has pointed out that with the approval of this royal decree law “Spain becomes the international vanguard in this matter”, and that, due to this, “both the world and Europe are watching us”.

Statements by the Third Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz.EFE

Despite the fact that with the Supreme Court’s resolution, Spanish companies were already obliged to modify the employment relationship they had with these workers, with the approval of the Royal Decree-Law, any doubts regarding their condition are dispelled. “This rule protects the most vulnerable because it affects the youth of our country, and hence the great importance of what we are doing,” added Díaz.

MORE INFORMATION

The Labor Minister wanted to thank the work carried out by the Labor Inspectorate, and has detailed that from this paradigm shift, 16,794 people have already been employed, which has had an economic impact of 29 million euros. “All commercial companies today make use of artificial intelligence in one way or another, and it is key that we be brave and govern the technological transition without fear,” explained Díaz, referring to the scope that this regulatory change will have within the business fabric Spanish.

Mandatory transparency with algorithms

The new standard will come into force once it is published in the Official State Gazette and companies will have a period of three months to carry out the necessary transformations. Beyond establishing the presumption of employment between delivery men and digital platforms, it also entails the obligation on the part of all companies to make their employees aware of the mathematical formula of the algorithms they use to coordinate labor relations. “Now the algorithms are going to be put at the service of the social majority,” said the vice president.

In addition to the implementation of these changes, Díaz has announced the creation of a committee of experts that will advise the Government and study “the proper use of artificial intelligence and algorithms in labor relations.” “We need collective knowledge so that when we reach a more advanced position we can have solvency regarding how we approach the use of artificial intelligence in labor relations,” he said.

Díaz thanked the social agents for their work, appointing Pepe Álvarez, general secretary of the UGT; Unai Sordo, general secretary of CC OO; and the CEOE presidents, Antonio Garamendi, and Gerardo Cuerva, from Cepyme. “They have not felt fear and we have reached a measure as important as this by mutual agreement,” the Minister of Labor has settled.

The workers’ representatives have also welcomed the approval of this new standard. “This is a law that goes in the right direction because it reinforces the labor force of the riders and it obliges companies to offer transparency about new forms of workforce management such as algorithms ”, said Carlos Gutiérrez, secretary of Youth and New Realities of CC OO’s work. However, from this union they consider that the norm has fallen short. “This text is not as ambitious as we would have liked. We believe that we could have gone further and regulated the different realities of work that occur on different digital platforms. It’s not just the riders those who work for them ”, he added. Pepe Álvarez, general secretary of the UGT, has also celebrated the approval of this new labor framework during an interview on TVE’s La hora de la 1. “This is a law that comes to put order,” he pointed out.