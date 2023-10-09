Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which the general budget of the Union for 2024-2026 was approved with a total value of 192 billion dirhams.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Today I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the general budget of the Union for 2024-2026 with a total value of 192 billion dirhams, distributed in 2024 among the development and social benefits sector by 42%, government affairs by 39%, and the rest.” Distributor for the development of infrastructure, financial and economic assets of the Federal Government.”





His Highness added: “The UAE government also issued the decree regarding members of the country’s Financial Stability Board, headed by my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the membership of the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, the Governor of the Central Bank, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Global Financial Market, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority.” Dubai Financial Services, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Assistant Governor of the Central Bank… The Council’s goal is to enhance and ensure financial stability and ways of cooperation between the financial authorities in the country, develop the financial infrastructure, and raise the financial system’s contribution to economic development.”





His Highness continued, saying: “The UAE government also issued a law establishing the Emirates Drug Corporation, which will be the official institution responsible for regulating and licensing medical and pharmaceutical products, health care products, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, veterinary and agricultural products, with the aim of making the country a reliable global center for the pharmaceutical and medical industries and developing our national capabilities in drug manufacturing.” “Enhancing research and development, attracting pioneering investments in the pharmaceutical sector, and enhancing drug security.”





His Highness stated: “We also adopted today the digital government services level policy, which aims to raise the level of government digital services, ensure their availability, and ensure their reliability.”





His Highness said: “Today we also approved the restructuring of the Emirates Space Agency Council, headed by Sarah Al Amiri, and we also approved in the Council of Ministers 13 new international agreements for the UAE government with international organizations and a number of countries around the world, including an agreement on judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters with the Republic of Turkey and Argentina and an agreement on Air services with the Government of Austria and other agreements.”

