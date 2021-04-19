Dubai (WAM)

The Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, approved the formation of the Sports Coordination Council, headed by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, as the Council aims to achieve coordination and integration Strategic between all institutions, sports councils and executive councils in the state, and setting a common vision to ensure the implementation of joint initiatives at the state level, in order to enhance the country’s sporting position, and to achieve its vision during the next phase to be an attractive sports center at the global level. The council will work to implement the systems, regulations, policies, legislation and initiatives aimed at developing the sports sector in the country, follow up the challenges it faces and develop all ideas and solutions that support its growth and development, in addition to proposing sports programs, services, initiatives and awareness programs to prepare national cadres specialized in sports and encourage citizens and residents to pursue Practicing sports so that it becomes a way of life, as well as following up supporting the growth and development of the sports sector in the country and creating a sports environment that attracts innovation and creativity that supports the country’s competitiveness globally. The council includes in its membership representatives of a number of government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the National Olympic Committee, and the sports councils in each emirate, with the addition of representatives from the executive councils as needed. .