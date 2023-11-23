The Council of Ministers approved the federal government’s holiday on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, from Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023, provided that official work resumes on Tuesday, December 5, and that Friday, December 1, 2023, will be a remote work day for employees of ministries and agencies. Federal.

According to a post by the official account of the UAE Government Media Office on the “X” platform.