The Cabinet approved a decision setting the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for a week, to start the official holiday of the federal government from Saturday, April 30, until Friday, May 6, 2022.

The official holiday decision includes all ministries and federal agencies in the country, provided that the official working hours of the federal government will resume on Monday, the ninth of May 2022.

