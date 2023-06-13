The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the appointment of Dolores Delgado as prosecutor of the Human Rights and Democratic Memory Chamber, the newly created position for which she was proposed last week by her successor at the head of the State Attorney General’s Office, Álvaro García Ortiz. The Government’s agreement comes after two of the three associations with representation on the Fiscal Council asked the Executive on Monday to stop the appointment on the understanding that there were irregularities in the process and it must be considered void. The approval of the appointment by the Council of Ministers opens the door for the associations, as they have announced, to appeal the appointment through the courts.

The minister spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, has defended that the appointment of Delgado -who was Minister of Justice in the first Government of Pedro Sánchez- has been “absolutely transparent” because the bases and the concurrence to this call for positions have been published Official Gazette of the State (BOE). In the press conference after the Council of Ministers, Rodríguez also stressed that the appointment “does not imply a promotion” for the former attorney general -she was already promoted last September to court prosecutor, the highest category of the career- and that “the Government acts in the power that corresponds to it” according to the Law of Democratic Memory by which that square was created. “This law comes to attend and respond to these victims (…). And the right thing is not to deprive them of that opportunity,” said the government spokesperson.

The associations will now have to decide whether to take Delgado’s appointment to the Supreme Court, which is already pending a decision on another appeal filed by a candidate who aspired to the position of prosecutor of the Military Chamber that was assigned to the former head of the Public Ministry . The two associations that are considering challenging the new appointment – the Association of Prosecutors (AF) and the Independent Professional Association of Prosecutors (APIF) – refused last Thursday to participate in the vote prior to the appointment, and this is the trick that they intend to play in their favor: the voting procedure is mandatory, although not binding, and the refusal of these members to participate cannot be considered an abstention or a negative vote, so the procedure, they say, has been breached.

The associations also criticize the fact that the attorney general refused to study whether there was a cause of incompatibility of Delgado to exercise the Office of the Prosecutor for Human Rights and Democratic Memory, as denounced by the AF and APIF, based on the fact that his partner, former judge Baltasar Garzón, directs Figbar, a foundation dedicated to protecting human rights. The associations support their complaint that the Organic Statute of the Prosecutor’s Office prohibits the exercise of prosecutors “in the Prosecutor’s Offices that include within their territorial constituency a population in which their spouse or person to whom they are stably linked by a similar relationship of affectivity carries out an industrial or commercial activity that hinders the impartial performance of his function, in the opinion of the Fiscal Council”. García Ortiz’s refusal for the Fiscal Council to rule on the appointment of Delgado supposes, according to the associations, skirting the procedure set out in the norm that regulates the operation of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The AF addressed a letter to the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, on Monday, demanding that she not raise the appointment proposal to the Council of Ministers, but Llop has gone ahead with the process after consulting with the State Attorney, who concluded that the law it did not foresee the possibility that the Ministry would suspend a proposal for appointment made by the attorney general.