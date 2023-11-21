The Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, approved the agenda of official holidays for the government and private sectors for the year 2024.

The decision comes within the framework of regulating the workflow in the government and private sectors, ensuring that all individuals working in various sectors, and citizen and resident families, have the ability to plan vacations in advance, organize private activities, and support the national economy in its various sectors.

The official holiday agenda for the public and private sectors includes the New Year’s holiday on January 1, 2024, the Eid al-Fitr holiday from the 29th of Ramadan to the third of Shawwal 1445 AH, the Arafat pause on the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH, and the blessed Eid al-Adha holiday from the 10th to the 12th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH. The Hijri New Year holiday on the first of Muharram 1446 AH, and the Prophet’s Birthday holiday on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal 1446 AH, in addition to the UAE National Day holiday on the second and third of December 2024.