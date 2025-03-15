The Council of Indra did not know until last Thursday the intentions of the Indra Group to acquire a “large factory” by Duro Felguera in Gijón, an operation that implies the rescue to the company in creditors competition. As Electoomista has been able to know sources related to the company, the discomfort was felt in the last hours among the members of the Technological Multinational Council. In addition, part of the Sunday and independent vowels of the group have felt none not being aware of the creation of a new subsidiary of armored vehicles in the group, called ‘Indra Land Vehicles’.

The ads made by Ángel Escribano, president of Indra, were evidenced last Thursday before the Mixed National Security Commission, held last Thursday at the Congress of Deputies. In this framework, the first executive of the Technological revealed projects of great strategic relevance, including the company’s emergence in the manufacture of military products.

Given the objective of diversifying Indra’s activity in the platform business, the first scribe’s option is to buy GDELS-SANTA Bárbara Systems (SBS), with its Trubia plant, 12 kilometers from Ovideo. However, this offensive is presumed very complicated due to the initial rejection of the company’s owners, General Dynamics. Given the confrontation between both companies, Ángel Escribano has a plan B to become a manufacturer of military manufactures. And that is where the purchase of the heavy boiler workshop of Duro Felguera, known as ‘El Tallerón’, the largest plant of the Asturian company, but also its main loss generator.

“All these strategic movements are being cooking in the SEPI behind the back of the Council,” sources are known to the situation. And it is also known that the SEPI participates in Indra (with 28%L) and that, at the same time, the government’s business arm maintains strong interests in Duro Felguera, due to the granting of a public aid of 120 million, channeled through the Fund for Support for the Solvency of Strategic Companies.

In his capacity as manager of the Spanish multinational reference in the aerospace industry, Escribano explained to the deputies that the future armored manufacturing society plans to have a presence in Asturias, a strongly industrialized Spain area, an objective by which Indra is found in “negotiations to concentrate in the region its manufacturing capacity of land vehicles.”

Plant with 120 workers

From certain Indra spheres, worrying business risks are perceived for technology in the event that the purchase of the Hard Felguera facilities materializes. Specifically, worries the weight of a template of 120 employees, strongly unionizedin the event that there is no medium and long -term workload, without relevant contracts. At the point of view of possible agreements there are potential orders from Arab Emirates for the manufacture of 6×6 armored ones, whose production could be on Spanish soil.

What will not provide workload in the workshop will be the manufacture of the 8 × 8 VCR armoredies, in charge of the Tess Defense Industrial Group, main contractor for the design and production programs of the latest land military vehicles. This consortium is controlled by INDRA (51.01%) since the past fall, and has in its shareholding with scribe Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E), Santa Barbara Systems and Sapa Operations, these last three companies with identical capital in society, of 16.33%.

Contract rupture in Tess

Other sources in the sector point to this newspaper that the manufacture of VCR 8×8 in the workshop could cause the rupture of the contract signed by Tess Defense, due to potential breaches of the conditions. This document establishes that the assembly of the armor runs as a account of Santa Barbara, for its construction at the Turia plant. Geostrategic voltage Observers of the company perceives very delicate side effects due to the tension between the Spanish Indra and the American general Dynamics. In that sense, the pulse for the purchase of Santa Barbara Systems could generate geostrategic risks at a particularly inopportune moment like the current one, with the United States very sensitive to any gesture that bothers its companies.