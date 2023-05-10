Spain should approve the housing law “as soon as possible”, said this Wednesday the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović, for whom this regulation, which is in the process of processing in the Senate, constitutes a step in a good way to address “urgently” the “structural” housing problem of “large proportions” that the country is experiencing. This is one of the main recommendations of the report by the Strasbourg commissioner after her visit to Spain in November, in which she also expressed her concern about “inequalities” and “precariousness” in health, especially in primary care in communities such as Madrid, as well as the situation of migrants, especially in Melilla.

“Housing should not be treated as an affordable good only for a few. Access to adequate housing is a central human right for the full enjoyment of most other rights”, says Mijatović, for whom the housing law in the process of approval addresses some of the main obstacles to guaranteeing the fundamental social right to decent housing. A right that has been hampered in Spain, among others, says the report, by the decisions of “successive governments” in recent years to allow private equity firms to invest in the real estate market.

For the curator, who once again echoes in a special way the situation of the inhabitants without access to electricity in Cañada Real —on whose case the Social Rights Committee of the institution based in Strasbourg has also ruled—, it is It is essential that the Spanish authorities “at all levels, including the autonomous communities and municipalities”, coordinate and act jointly to “guarantee the right to affordable housing”. Something that includes, he highlights, “the maximum use of all available resources to address the deficit in social housing, adequate measures to regulate the private real estate market to improve equitable access to affordable housing and long-term measures to prevent and eradicate the situation of the homeless.” On this last point, Mijatović also recommends “considering extending the temporary suspension of evictions of vulnerable people” launched during the covid-19 crisis at least until “a broader and more sustainable solution is achieved” for this social sector.

Concern about the “growing privatization of health”

The Human Rights Commissioner also expresses her concern about the “regional differences” in health, especially primary and specialized care, and highlights in her report the “negative impact on the right to health resulting from increasing privatization of the health system”, especially “in some regions”.

Mijatović’s report pays special attention to Madrid, where, the commissioner recalls, shortly before her visit, from November 21 to 25, thousands of people took to the streets to protest the health policy of the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and claim “100% public, universal and quality healthcare”. She also points out that, just as she arrived in Madrid, the primary care doctors and pediatricians from the health centers in the capital began an indefinite strike. “The commissioner understands that Madrid is the Spanish region with the lowest per capita spending on primary care, despite being the region with the highest per capita income. The Madrid doctors union [en referencia a la Asociación de Médicos y Titulado Superiores de Madrid, AMYTS] It states that for every two euros spent on healthcare in Madrid, one ends up in the private sector”, the report states in this regard.

According to the final report, Spain “must do more to strengthen universal access to quality public health care” throughout the territory. Something that happens, he insists, to correct the “insufficient investment in primary care” and the “precarious employment conditions” of health workers, who are, in many places, “overwhelmed, exhausted and dependent on short-term contracts ”. To do this, it calls to “respect and protect the labor rights of the health workforce”, through “immediate measures” that guarantee their well-being and occupational safety. “This includes – underlines the report – taking all measures to guarantee that they are treated with the appropriate levels of dignity and respect, including through the terms of their contractual situation and income security”, among others.

The commissioner also urges Spain to guarantee “high-quality” sexual and reproductive health that is “fully accessible” through public services throughout the country, including abortion care, in line with the guidelines in this regard issued in 2022 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Likewise, it draws attention to the “high mortality rates” in nursing homes during the covid crisis, an issue that “still needs to be effectively investigated and addressed with the close participation of the families of the victims.”

In terms of law, Mijatović welcomes in his report the suppression of the crime of sedition from the Penal Code which, in his day, he recalls, led to “restrictions on the right to freedom of expression and assembly of Catalan politicians and activists”. At the same time, however, he insists that the gag law “it continues to have a serious negative impact on the enjoyment of freedom of expression and assembly, especially for human rights defenders and journalists, creating a general chilling effect on society.” It is not the first time that the Human Rights Commissioner has warned about this: it already did, in a letter sent to the then Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, in March 2021, in which he requested legal changes regarding insults to the Monarchy and the exaltation of terrorism, among others.

Nor are his criticisms of the situation of migrants on the Spanish borders new, especially in Ceuta and Melilla, about which he already spoke critically as soon as he concluded his official visit in November. In his report, he once again “deplored” the “significant differences” in Spanish territory in the protections to which refugees and asylum seekers are entitled, subjected, among other things, to “long waiting periods for the asylum process, delays in the identification of special vulnerabilities and obstacles to access to social rights, including housing and health”.

In the same way, Mijatović, who also passed through Melilla during his visit, reiterates that there is still no “genuine and effective” access to asylum on the border between Nador (Morocco) and Melilla. “It seems that there is no other way to enter Spain at the Melilla border to seek protection from the relevant authorities than by swimming or jumping over the fence, risking your life”, declares the commissioner, in words almost copied from her first impression in November .