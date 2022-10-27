The Social Rights Committee of the Council of Europe has urged the Spanish Government this Thursday to immediately restore the electricity supply to the areas of the Cañada Real Galiana in Madrid that have been without electricity for two years. In addition, it has given until December 15 to inform this body based in Strasbourg about the measures it plans to implement to meet this requirement and thus protect the vulnerable population of the largest irregular settlement in Europe in the face of the imminent winter. .

The Government must “ensure that all affected people have access to electricity and heating, especially taking into account the needs of affected vulnerable groups (including children, people with disabilities, people with medical conditions, people of foreign origin, older people and Roma). ”, indicates the committee in a decision in which, in addition admits a claim of several organizations, mostly international, for the prolonged power outage suffered by a part of this Madrid neighborhood.

It also urges Spain to “offer alternative accommodation” when it is not possible to guarantee light and heating to these vulnerable people and calls on the Government to “make sure that all relevant public authorities” are informed of this decision of “immediate measures” adopted by “unanimity” in the Council. This body decides to issue the so-called immediate measures when it considers that they are “necessary to avoid irreparable damage to the affected people.”

Sources from the Social Rights Council recall that, although there is no mechanism that allows States to be forced to implement immediate measures, it is considered that countries such as Spain, which have ratified the relevant treaties, must “respect” the decisions and conclusions of this regional body that ensures compliance with the economic and social rights included in the Revised European Social Charter that the Spanish Government ratified in May 2021. For this reason, they add, they are expected to comply with the immediate measures issued “in good faith”. In addition, the sources recall, the decisions of the Social Rights Council can be used before a national court.

The complaint that has led to this decision was filed on March 2 by the organizations Defense for Children International (DCI), European Federation of National Organizations working with the Homeless (FEANTSA), Magistrats Européens pour la Démocratie et les Libertés (MEDEL) , the International Movement ATD Fourth World and the Spanish trade union Commissions of Workers. The organizations asked the Strasbourg Committee to confirm that the situation in Cañada Real violates almost a dozen articles of the Revised European Social Charter that guarantee the right of families and the most vulnerable people – children, the elderly, people with disabilities or ethnic minorities and immigrants― to the protection of their health, their social and economic integration, to not be discriminated against and to equal opportunities, among others.

The complainants pointed out in their claim before Strasbourg that the power cuts that began in October 2020 and that are still in force in some areas of the Cañada Real Galiana have a “serious negative impact” on the lives of at least 4,500 inhabitants of this neighborhood, including 1,800 minors. For this reason, they asked the Council to demand – as it does now – that Spain immediately restore access to electricity and heating or offer accommodation alternatives for those for whom this basic service cannot be guaranteed.

