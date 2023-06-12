Spain has made important legislative advances in the fight against human trafficking, but it still has work to do in terms of monitoring trafficking for the purpose of labor exploitation and victims’ access to justice. This is stated in the latest report on the country prepared by the Group of Experts on the Fight against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA), of the Council of Europe. The organization, based in Strasbourg, is especially concerned about the situation in informal settlements in agricultural areas such as Andalusian strawberry fields, where the “inaction” of the authorities in the face of precarious living conditions increases the risk of trafficking human that, however, is not officially registered, he warns.

While it “welcomes” the adoption of the National Strategic Plan against Trafficking and Exploitation of Human Beings in January 2022 and the National Action Plan against Forced Labor a month earlier, the GRETA think tank is concerned that “it has been done insufficient work when it comes to efficiently preventing and detecting human trafficking for labor exploitation, responding to the vulnerabilities of migrant workers and punishing the perpetrators” of human trafficking, says the report on Spain. The document affects the “low number” of investigations and prosecutions of those responsible for human trafficking for the purpose of labor exploitation.

The GRETA experts, who traveled to Spain between July 4 and 8, 2022, show their particular concern about the strawberry farms in Huelva and the informal settlements in which hundreds of workers are crowded, in very precarious conditions. of those fields. There, they point out, the NGOs operating in the area have warned that “numerous migrants could be considered victims of labor exploitation and even human trafficking”, since “often they work more than the Spanish limit of working hours and are paid below of the minimum wage, sometimes they don’t even get paid”. Even so, the group of experts points out, “no victims of trafficking have been identified among the people living in these informal settlements”, a more than strange —and worrying— situation that for GRETA is a symptom of the deficiencies of the situation in Spain —such as the impossibility of labor inspectors to access the settlements—, especially in terms of monitoring and reporting trafficking. The area where these farms are located has been the center of a political struggle between the Andalusian Junta and the central government over irrigation and Doñana and threats of boycotts from third countries in recent months.

“GRETA is deeply concerned by the inaction of the authorities in the face of this humanitarian situation that has lasted for years and that creates an increased risk of human trafficking,” the report states. Something that is especially serious in view of “the importance of agriculture and other labor-intensive sectors for the Spanish economy,” he notes. One way to avoid this, they consider, would be to ensure that labor inspectors have “sufficient resources” to carry out inspections, as well as “review the legislative framework to avoid gaps” in the adjudication of cases and pay special attention to “the risks of human trafficking in the agricultural sector”, with an “improvement in the detection of possible victims in this sector”, it indicates among its recommendations.

In general terms, the new evaluation —the third in total and the first since 2018—, which examines the implementation in Spain of the Council of Europe Convention against Human Trafficking, focuses on victims’ access to justice and a effective repair. In this sense, it regrets that the information to victims about their rights and the support available to them is done only through a document in Spanish and recommends that “qualified translators sensitized in human trafficking” be used for all those affected who do not speak Spanish. .

It also urges the Spanish authorities to make “additional efforts” to guarantee “effective access to compensation” from the state for victims of trafficking, noting that, to date, the number of beneficiaries after denouncing their situation is “low”. What’s more: no victim of human trafficking has yet received compensation from the State in Spain, he highlights. For this reason, it asks that the criteria to be able to access public aid be “reviewed” and so that the victims can recover unpaid wages. One way to guarantee funds for these victims, say the experts, would be the “full use of the legislation” on the freezing and seizure of assets of those responsible for human trafficking and labor exploitation.

