The Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovic, denounced this Monday, January 22, a worsening of the global situation on the continent during the past year, something that draws “a worrying image” throughout the continent.

(You can read: Two deaths and strong disturbances in Ireland and the United Kingdom due to storm Isha)

“There is a growing disregard for human rights standards and principles, with hostile narratives that threaten the fundamental principles of the universality and indivisibility of those rights,” Mijatovic noted in its annual report.

The Bosnian jurist specifically points out the worsening of the management and treatment of immigrants, but also the regression in women's rights in some countries, the growing intolerance towards the LGTBI community or the increase in poverty and social exclusion, “even in rich countries.”

It also points to the “disturbing decline” in the security of human rights defenders and journalists, as well as the need to create a “solid legal framework” in the face of the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, Mijatovic recalls the serious humanitarian consequences of the two conflicts that have devastated Europe this year: on the one hand, the continuation of the war in Ukraine, of which he highlighted two aspects: the situation of the rights of Ukrainian children transferred to Russia or territories controlled by Russia, and the situation of the Crimean Tatar minority.

(We recommend: France: mother who left her son living alone for two years is sentenced)

The other conflict is that of Upper Karabakh, about which he denounced the forced displacement of 101,000 Armenians “in a matter of days” after Azerbaijan's military offensive last September. This annual report is Mijatovic's last, as his six-year term expires on March 31.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will elect his successor this week, with the Irishman Michael O'Flaherty as the favorite against the Bulgarian Meglena Kuneva and the Austrian Manfred Nowak. The chosen one will begin his term on April 1.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO