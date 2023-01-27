And the representatives of the 46 member states adopted, by a majority of 100 members in favor, with one abstention, a resolution targeting the civilian and military leaders who “planned, prepared, launched or carried out” the military operations in Ukraine, without naming them.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe said during a meeting in Strasbourg, “Without their decision to launch this war of aggression against Ukraine, the violations, destruction, death and damage that resulted from it would not have occurred.”

The Assembly called on the member states of the Council to establish this special court with the support of the largest possible number of states and international organizations, including the United Nations General Assembly.

The association expects to obtain “political support” for this project during the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe, which will be held in May in Reykjavík.

The Council of Europe includes 47 countries, including, in addition to the 27 European Union countries, former republics in the Soviet Union such as Moldova, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Last week, the European Parliament, which represents the 27 member states of the European Union, adopted a similar text by 472 votes (19 voted against, and 33 abstained).