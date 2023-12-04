The Council of Elders, whose members include former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, accused Israel of responding “disproportionately” to the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

The Council of Elders said that Israeli retaliation “has reached an intolerable level of inhumanity towards the Palestinians.”

The council added in a statement, “The solution is not more killing. Negotiations are the way to put an end to this conflict.”

The council said that governments “that provide military support with the knowledge that atrocities are being committed, or about to be committed, risk being complicit.”

The statement continued that world leaders “must act now to deter atrocities and end impunity,” including by “conducting an urgent review of military support provided to Israel, and setting conditions for any future supplies.”

In addition, the Council called on governments to enable the International Criminal Court to “accelerate its investigations into atrocity crimes committed by any party.”

The Council urged leaders with influence in the Israeli government and Hamas to push for a sustainable ceasefire.

The Council of Elders was established in 2007 and is concerned with advocating for peace, justice, the preservation of human rights, and environmental sustainability.

Current members of the Council include former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Irish President Mary Robinson.

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the death toll had risen to 15,899, 70 percent of whom were women, children and teenagers, as a result of Israeli bombing since October 7.

The death toll sparked global concern and called for massive protest demonstrations.