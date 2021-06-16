At the conclusion of the meetings of the 51st ordinary session, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, the Council of Arab Information Ministers approved the request of the UAE to extend Dubai as the capital of Arab media for a new session for 2021.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Regulation Office at the Ministry of Culture and Youth, who is heading the country’s delegation to the meetings, said that the Council of Arab Information Ministers approved the ministry’s request to extend Dubai, the “Capital of Arab Media 2020” to a new session for 2021.

His Excellency added that the decision of the Council of Arab Information Ministers confirms the UAE’s leading role as an incubator for Arab and international media, and in appreciation of the distinguished media position enjoyed by the Emirate of Dubai, and the confidence in its capabilities that it has established over decades in Arab and international media institutions.

He expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Council of Arab Information Ministers and Their Excellencies the Ministers for approving the UAE’s request to make Dubai the capital of Arab media for the year 2021. He also expressed his congratulations to the leadership and people of the UAE for this choice, which coincides with the UAE’s hosting of the “Expo Dubai 2020”.

The fifty-first session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers discussed a number of issues and topics on the agenda, most notably the Palestinian issue, the Arab media strategy, and plans for Arab media action abroad to strengthen the directions in support of this issue.

The meetings also discussed issues of concern to the future of Arab media, including the adoption of the Media Map Action Program for Sustainable Development, and the Arab Committee for Electronic Media, in addition to the inclusion of the educational media subject “media education” in the Arab educational curricula, and the development of a strategy for dealing with media companies affecting the global digital landscape. In addition to activating the role of electronic media in addressing the phenomenon of terrorism and identifying the capital of Arab media for the next year



