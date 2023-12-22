Every fifth owner of a private house spent up to 500 thousand rubles on construction work

Every fifth Russian who owns a private house spent from 100 thousand to half a million rubles on construction work. Such data is provided by analysts of the online hypermarket “VseInstruments.ru” and the A2:Research agency, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

16 percent of respondents spent up to a million rubles on house expansion. Every tenth estimated the costs at 15 million rubles. Almost half of Russians decided to build a dacha extension in 2023: they increased the number of storeys of the house, built an attic or a veranda. 21 percent of respondents completed construction in 6-9 months. Every fifth of the survey participants needed from 3 to 6 months, and 19 percent needed more than a year.

The second most popular expense item for homeowners was interior renovations. 21 percent of them spent up to 50 thousand rubles on changing decor and furniture, 16 percent – from 100 to 200 thousand. Most often, respondents furnished bedrooms and living rooms (27 percent). 20 percent of respondents renovated hallways, and 18 percent renovated kitchens.

When choosing building materials, Russians prefer to trust the reviews of friends (17 percent), and when it comes to household goods, they prefer to trust the price (21 percent). Brand reputation ranks second in the ranking (14 and 17 percent, respectively). Less often than not, study participants listened to the designer’s opinion.

Previously, the Russians were told the types of dacha redevelopment that require approval. We are talking about changing the number of storeys of the house and its external boundaries – building an extension. Within the 45 days allotted for approval, you need to prepare a redevelopment project through a self-regulatory organization or an individual entrepreneur and submit it to the administration or MFC.