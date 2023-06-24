The mexican society is paying a high price for suffering Morena governmentwhich is dedicated to organizing raffles, bells, political persecutions and ralliesinstead of governing, which implies exercising the direction and control of the public administration for the benefit of the community.

Recent studies indicate that 80% of the national territory is stalked by organized crime groups, which have multiplied due to government permissibility, diversifying their way of exfoliating the population. They even pretend control school cooperatives and not to mention the sale of basic foods such as chicken, egg and tortilla.

Thousands of doctors, nurses and workers are taking to the streets to denounce the harsh reality of a completely bankrupt public health system: there are no medicines, equipment or money to pay salaries. Although the government claims that they have earmarked resources historical, but the reality is that they do not reach hospitals or clinics, since they are deviant towards the white elephants of the mayan trainthe Dos Bocas refinery and the construction of another airport.

The The country’s economic situation is alarming. Due to the systematic violation of the law by the government, which has generated a lack of productive investment and a shortage of jobs that our labor force demands. The companies that seek to relocate to Mexico encounter bureaucratic barriers and a deficient electricity supply that does not guarantee their operation. He economic growth is rickety and it does not meet the needs of a country the size of Mexico.

Some are happy to talk about the “weight strengthening”, but the truth is that this apparent revaluation is not due to internal factors and seriously harms the families receiving remittances, since they obtain less pesos.

The poverty it has increased and social programs do not reach those who need them. A clear example is that in 2016, more than 67% of the population living in poverty received at least one social program, while in 2020 that percentage decreased to 43%. The poorest are helpless and they are prey to organized crime.

The inequality and the social exclusion reach alarming levels, since the Morena government finds its narrative and strength in delving into these issues.

Mexico is going through the darkest stage in the fight to conserve its resources and fauna, due to government indifference that has resulted in the cancellation of programs that promoted sustainable agriculture and innovation. In addition, the environmental defenders they are left to fend for themselves criminal groups that plunder our natural resources.

The pollution of the aquifers and the destruction of the ecosystem of the Yucatan Peninsula will bring unimaginable consequences for future generations.

The loss of public confidence in the institutions of government is increasing, while the fear of job loss.

Our country is in bad shape and to a large extent it is due to an absent government in the face of the serious problems that affect society. It is time to correct the course and remove those who do not know or want to govern.

*National President of PRI.

