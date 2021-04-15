The costs of Russian companies due to the demands of the authorities to switch to domestic software may amount to one trillion rubles. This assessment was given by the President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin, his words are quoted by RBC.

The publication refers to the letter that Shokhin sent to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. In the document, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs asks the government, together with business, to finalize the mechanisms for the transition to Russian software. This document has not yet been received by the government apparatus.

Related materials There is everything Russia has declared war on tax evaders. Now Russians will pay even for other people’s debts

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Industry (at that time, the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications) developed on the instructions of the President of the country Vladimir Putin the first version of the decree on the transition to domestic developments. It said that the software can be changed as early as January 1, 2021, and the hardware – a year later. The terms have been revised, so now it is necessary to move away from the use of foreign software until January 1, 2024, and equipment – until 2025.

In April 2021, the Kommersant newspaper wrote that the Russian authorities recognized the problems with the transition to domestic software and intend to fight to accelerate the pace of import substitution. Market participants complained that unreasonable barriers were put in place when placing government orders, which made it impossible to get a contract. Alexey Smirnov, the head of the board of directors of the BaseALT developer, said that the main problem is the imprisonment of state information systems under Windows.