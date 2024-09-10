i is Costco regular customer should know that there is a feature of the app from the store that few know about and can be very useful when planning your purchases at the American chain. from the store that few know about and can be very usefulwhen planning your purchases at the American chain.

According to the media Business Insiderthe wholesale chain has incorporated a new availability function of your products through the app for mobile and website.

This alternative shows whether an item is available at a particular locationso you can now find out if everything on your shopping list is in stock at the Costco store you’re interested in or that you frequently visit.

This alternative is a more agile way of acquiring what you need, since before going to the Costco store of your choice, you will know which products are available and the process will be more effective and faster for customers who use this new digital option, which, according to Fox Business, It is called warehouse inventory lookup.

This way you can check product availability before you go shopping. Photo:Getty Images/ Share

How can I find out if a product is available at Costco through the app?



Fox Business reported that The new feature is still in testing phaseso the tool is not fully developed or available to all users.

For those who already have this feature activated, They will only have to access the application, and click on the “warehouse” option at the bottom of the screen, located between the “account” and “cart” options.

The shops Selected ones will show details such as schedules and prices and they will also offer a search bar. By using that bar, Customers can check available inventory by product name or description. The tool became available to some users in June.

In addition to the new feature, Costco recommends keeping in mind that product availability is subject to change.as they cannot predict the volume of members who purchase the same product as you on or before your chosen date. At this time, it has not been specified when it will be available to all users and if it will apply to the entire United States.