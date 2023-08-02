The Costa Rican Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation on Tuesday against the country’s president, Rodrigo Chaves, and several members of the Government for “influence peddling”, after a criminal complaint by a businessman against the president. The Public Ministry indicated through a brief statement that the file was opened “as a result of the complaint filed by Mr. (Leonel) Baruch”, president of the BCT Corporation, a Costa Rican banking entity, and member of the board of directors of the media outlet. communication CR Today, a newspaper with which Chaves has been openly criticized. In addition to the president, the Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating the Minister of Communication, Jorge Rodríguez; Gabriel Vargas, advisor to the president; the executive president of the National Institute for Women (Inamu), Adilia Caravaca Zúñiga; and her ex-wife Yafit Ohana.

Baruch denounced Chaves on July 25 for the alleged intervention of the president and the rest of the officials in the divorce process between him and Ohana and the dispute over the custody of their children. The businessman denounces that his ex-wife received favorable treatment from the Government in her divorce after contributing to the creation of a video for social networks that was used by the Minister of Finance, Nogui Acosta, to denounce an alleged tax evasion case.

The dispute between Baruch and Chaves came to light through a statement sent by the businessman’s lawyer, Cristian Arguedas, in which he confirmed that “there is no other alternative than the legal actions taken today against the president of the republic and other participants in such actions.”

The crime of influence peddling is punishable in Costa Rica with a prison term of two to five years. The case is “in a private stage”, reported from the Public Ministry, so no further information can be provided in this regard.

This is the second investigation opened against Chaves by the Prosecutor’s Office in less than a month. On July 17, the Public Ministry opened a letter for the alleged commission of “abuse of power.” That other investigation was opened against the president for allegedly committing the “apparent crime of influence against the Public Treasury,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Chaves was on an official trip to Belgium to attend the summit between the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and later he had scheduled a trip to Latvia, the country from which his wife and first lady is from. Signe Zeikate.

