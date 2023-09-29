The Public Ministry of Costa Rica began a criminal case this Wednesday that adds to the list of new realities in the security context of the Central American country that until a few years ago seemed exempt from Latin American criminal dynamics. The investigation points to the possibility that the Government had negotiated with drug trafficking groups a kind of truce in the escalation of murders that has already made 2023 the bloodiest year in Costa Rican history, although the quarter that is usually even more violent is missing.

The criminal investigation was opened only hours after the newspaper The universal of Mexico published an article written in Costa Rica that mentions the possibility of contacts between security authorities and representatives of criminal groups linked to Mexican cartels, presumably in 2022. “They were carried out by key figures in the Costa Rican security structures, some with functions within of the Chaves government and others without government responsibilities, but with ties to crime due to their work as defense lawyers in organized crime processes,” says the article without mentioning the names of those emissaries, details of the alleged negotiation or the names of the sources for security reasons.

“It is absolutely false, an absurd hoax,” President Rodrigo Chaves reacted in the afternoon. The Public Ministry would open the criminal investigation before the end of the day. The president assures that his government has been the most diligent against the criminal structures to which two-thirds of the homicides are attributed. The figures do not speak well of the results and perhaps fulfill the paradox of showing that the objectives of the supposed negotiations were not achieved either: 2022 was the year with the most homicides with a national average of 1.8 each day, but in 2023 there are 2, 6 every day, like never before. Hours before publication, four men who were in a car were shot to death in Limón, the Caribbean province where the murder rate is almost triple the national average.

Police check the identification of a man in the clubbing area of ​​San José, on August 18. Carlos Gonzalez (AP)

The Minister of Security, Mario Zamora, who took office in May as a recognition by Rodrigo Chaves of the crisis that he denied in his speech, also rejected the possibility of negotiations with criminals and rather said that it is “suspicious” that this complaint was made in a Mexican newspaper, in apparent reference to the history of collusion between authorities and criminals in certain regions. Zamora, who held the same position 10 years ago in Laura Chinchilla’s government and managed at that time to lower the homicide rate, now points against the investigation and demands to reveal the sources, in addition to proposing a confrontation with the journalist before a commission of deputies who intend to also investigate this case.

Laura Chinchilla did not let the case go. “It is the most serious complaint I have ever seen. “Costa Rica should not rush down the path of criminal governance like in other countries,” she published on her social networks about this new chapter in the series of international publications that break the image of a calm country. They have pointed out as factors the international dynamics of drugs, the geographical position of Costa Rica as a springboard to the United States and unsuccessful criminal policies, but above all the social and economic conditions that make drug trafficking a tempting world for thousands of young people in backward areas. “There is a great supply of human resources for organized crime,” said the former president.

See also Named reliable options for investing money in 2023

The body of a man murdered after an assault on a bus, in San José (Costa Rica), in February of this year. Carlos Gonzalez (AP)

The concern is widespread. 70% of the population says that security has worsened in the last year and violence is the main national problem for Costa Ricans, according to recent surveys by the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP), of the University of Costa Rica. Corruption appears in second place and unemployment in third place, both factors for the expansion of organized crime that now also threatens the economy, as it could affect the image of the country where the tourism industry contributes more than 8% of the GDP, as has been warned. the attorney general, Carlo Díaz.

For this reason, the Security authorities, both the Government and the Judiciary, are asking to increase budgets to combat crime, still aware that the key is prevention and improving the social environment, as Zamora recognizes. At the moment Rodrigo Chaves boasts of having taken control of the Caribbean port through which almost 10 tons of cocaine left for Europe in the first half of 2023, according to official figures.

“No one has fought drug trafficking like we are doing,” the president said, warning that arrests also have effects on murders, since removing a trafficker from the market or transfer routes leads to new disputes between other leaders over occupy that space. Chaves blames previous administrations and the Judiciary, although he recognizes that the disease is general: “in Costa Rica there is infiltration of drug trafficking at all levels of society, because it gives enormous profits to people who have no scruples and we see things horrible things we see every day.”

