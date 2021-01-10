Video footage of a DJ spitting alcohol into the crowd during a party last summer.

At the beginning of August, a recording made on the Costa del Sol toured the world. It showed how, after drinking from a bottle of Jägermeister, a DJ from the musical group Les Castizos spilled alcohol on those attending an electronic music party in Torremolinos. In the middle of the pandemic, the gesture led to a police investigation and the closure of the nightclub where it happened for two weeks. The protagonist of the images deleted himself from social networks and asked for forgiveness, but it was too late because the news had been published in 60 media. The video, barely 20 seconds long, went viral. So much so that in just the next ten days it had an impact of 191 million impressions. Costa del Sol Tourism estimates that a thousand people stopped traveling to Malaga after seeing the images, a negative impact that caused the sector to lose more than 7,000 overnight stays and just over 700,000 euros.

A campaign that had these impact figures would have cost 164,000 euros. However, reversing the negative impact it has had on the Malaga destination is much more complex. First, because only the first ten days of viralization have been analyzed. Second, because recovering the reputation of a tourist destination is very expensive. And, thirdly, because there have been other negative news generated in Malaga in recent months – as in the rest of the country – due to non-compliance with health regulations and restrictive measures. “The damage has been very strong”, says the president of the Malaga Provincial Council, to which Turismo Costa del Sol belongs. “But this time it is not like when there is an attack or a maritime accident that causes a spill; on this occasion they are situations that could have been avoided very easily with a little conscience ”, emphasizes Salado, who wants to sensitize the people of Malaga through a video in which he asks that they be responsible for their actions and not damage the reputation of a destination that employs 117,000 people in 16,000 companies that had a turnover of 14.4 billion euros in 2019. If the Costa del Sol were a company, it would be the largest in Andalusia and its turnover would add up to more than the top ten. Last year more than 13 million people traveled the Malaga coast.

Manuel Lara is the Tourism Marketing Manager at Turismo Costa del Sol. He and his team have been in charge of analyzing the negative impact of the DJ video. They have done it through digital intelligence and exhaustive data analysis, work that they have been developing for several years, just as large companies such as Google, Amazon, Airbnb or Facebook do. “Data is the gold and oil of the 21st century”, highlights the specialist. The public administration is integrated into all links of the tourism chain and, through big data, they can know a multitude of circumstances. Thus -always anonymous and aggregated- it is possible to know from the occupancy rate of each plane that flies from any airport in the world to Malaga -and, therefore, reinforce the places from which aircraft depart with empty seats- to the neighborhood of origin of each passenger. They can also know what each tourist is spending their money on once at the destination or even how the tourist is moving in the territory and analyze perceptions of security or infrastructures in real time.

Big data to track the tourist who travels (and the one who doesn’t)

“But there is more,” adds Lara. On the one hand, they have the possibility of tracking each campaign carried out by Turismo Costa del Sol to the millimeter. Anyone who finds one of their advertising videos surfing the internet will receive a follow-up for the next hundred days. Analysts will thus know if, after viewing the images, that user has bought a trip to the Costa del Sol and how much they have spent on their reservations or if they have preferred another competing destination. The team also actively listens to more than one billion tourists (two-thirds of those who travel the world) that allows them, through the analysis of social networks, forums and publications, to know what they say about the destination or even to meet demands. specific in specific countries.

The application of all that knowledge is straightforward. Last spring, for example, they learned that the UK was piling up a high demand for nature travel by the time the lockdown ended. So the Provincial Council launched the campaign in summer Live Costa del Sol with images of forests, beaches, castles, olive groves and white villages. His video reached six million views in 150 countries around the world. “The data allow us to make better decisions with less risk because we are based on evidence: this way you give tourists exactly the product they want to consume”, Lara emphasizes.

Throughout 2021, the Provincial Council wants to extend all this knowledge to the private sector. Thus, the half thousand companies associated with Turismo Costa del Sol will have access to these analysis tools and will be able to know how the public and the market are reacting to all their actions. It is one of the strategic lines of this administration for the next season. For the current one, the effort is focused on the tourist sector surviving the long health crisis that has emptied Malaga of tourists. Thanks to the data, they already know that, when the vaccine arrives and the restrictions end, we must be prepared to meet a currently latent demand. “People want to continue traveling and, as soon as they can, they will come,” says Francisco Salado. The Costa del Sol awaits you, despite the DJs and behaviors that tarnish its reputation.