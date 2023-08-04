The month of July ended with a hotel occupancy of 80% on the Costa Cálida, 4% more than in the same period of 2022, when it stood at 76%. This increase is mainly due to the increase of 10 points in La Manga, which reached 84% of occupied places, according to regional government sources.

The Mar Menor was the second coastal area with the highest influx of travelers, specifically with an occupancy rate of 77%, similar to last year, while Águilas achieved 75% occupancy in July and Mazarrón 72%.

According to the survey carried out by the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson with data collected from businessmen, in large cities the occupancy of hotel beds was 62%, that is, similar to last year, with practically the same records in Murcia (62%) and Cartagena (61%), below what was computed in Lorca-Puerto Lumbreras (64%).

For their part, the spas registered 70%, while the occupancy of rural accommodation in the Guadalentín Valley stands out, where they were practically close to full -95%, 22 points more than in July 2022-.

Finally, the campsites also improved their influx of tourists in July compared to the same month of the previous year. Although occupancy in those located in the interior was lower, in those on the coast it increased eight points, reaching 74%.

The acting Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño, assessed that these results are “very positive and a consequence, to a large extent, of the efforts of businessmen in the sector, whose forecasts are confirmed almost one hundred per hundred, which allows us to consolidate the recovery of tourists who visit the Region month by month.