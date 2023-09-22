The parameters for the growth of long-distance tariffs in the regulated segment (reserved seat and general carriage) will amount to 10.75% from December 1, 2023. This is stated in the forecast of socio-economic development of the Russian Federation for 2024 and for the planning period 2025–2026, prepared by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation. Izvestia got acquainted with the document on September 22.

From January 1, 2025, the tariff is planned to be indexed by another 7.5%, and from January 1, 2026 – by 7.3%.

