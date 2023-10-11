Florida Homeowners Face High Cost of Insurance intended to protect your property, in many cases, your largest asset. Most people do not understand the factors that influence the calculation of their insurance premiums, which has led to a call for legislative action to reduce insurance costs in Florida, according to a study by Karen Clark & ​​Company .

Premiums increase when claims and expected losses increase, the firm points out in its study “Managing expectations. Why Insurance Premiums Are Unlikely to Go Down in Florida”. This report explains the most important factors that have driven the increase in insured losses in recent years: hurricanes, weather-related events, inflation and excessive litigation.

Of these factors, only one can be influenced by the Florida legislature And by clearly explaining the other factors, policymakers are better prepared to manage consumer expectations.

The Florida legislature can’t control the risk of hurricanes and severe weather any more than it can control the rising cost of construction. These elements will continue to influence premiums for future owners, and these costs are unlikely to decrease.

On the other hand, legislation already enacted should have a significant impact on excessive litigation in Florida and therefore significantly reduce future premium increases. In other words, without the recent legislation, homeowners’ premiums in Florida would be higher.

The factors that caused an increase in Florida insurance. In the study, the reasons why this basic service will remain in that price range were explained in detail:

Hurricanes

In the past five years, four hurricanes with maximum wind speeds of 150 mph or more have made landfall along the United States coast, including two in Florida (Michael and Ian). The period from 2020 to 2022 was the first time in recorded history that hurricanes of that intensity made landfall in the United States for three consecutive years. While these storms caused extensive devastation in Florida, the damage and insured losses would have been much greater if these hurricanes had made landfall near Tampa or Miami.

Recent hurricane activity adds observational support to the findings of the most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This report includes the scientific consensus that the severity of hurricanes is increasing due to global warming.

Recent scientific studies and data point to an increase in the proportion of major hurricanes, Category 3, 4 and 5, as well as more intense storms in general. These trends are projected to continue even under the most optimistic IPCC scenarios, increasing risk for Florida homeowners and losses for Florida insurers.

Non-hurricane disasters

Non-hurricane catastrophe losses are caused by other weather-related events. The most significant of these are severe convective storms, which are generally accompanied by tornadoes, hail, and/or gusts of wind. Floods and wildfires also cause damage in Florida, but to a lesser extent.

There is evidence that rising sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are contributing to a shift in SCS activity from Tornado Alley (Midwest) toward Dixie Alley (Southeast). This means higher losses from hail, tornadoes and high winds in Florida than have been seen historically. The image below shows SCS losses on residential properties in Florida by year, highlighting the large losses in recent years.

Inflation

Generally, homeowners’ premiums are based on the cost to repair/rebuild the home and a rate that reflects the likelihood that the home will be damaged by a covered peril, such as a hurricane or tornado. Construction costs increase each year, which directly increases the cost of repairing or replacing damaged property. Even if insurance rates do not increase, homeowners’ premiums will increase due to rising construction costs.

Recent material and labor shortages have caused double-digit increases in the cost of repairing or replacing a home in Florida, and those increases have contributed significantly to the cost of homeowners insurance. Based on current cost indices, the average construction cost in Florida has increased nearly 40 percent since 2017.

Excessive litigation

Detailed studies conducted by KCC scientists and engineers on multiple storms and insurers indicate that insured losses for single-family homes in Florida have been significantly inflated in recent years due to excessive litigation. While some level of litigated claims is to be expected in each event, the percentage of litigated claims in Florida has been excessive compared to litigation activity in other states.

Comparing Hurricanes Irma and Michael to storms outside of Florida, including Laura and Ida, the percentage of litigated claims in Florida has been, on average, 10 times higher than in other states.