The public performance of British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will cost 250 thousand dollars (almost 19 million rubles). Writes about this edition of The Mirror, citing a source.

It became known that initially the couple demanded from 750 thousand to a million dollars, but then reduced the “price tag” so as not to lose potential customers. The cost of the spouses’ speech is comparable to the price of the speech of the members of the royal family, although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from their court powers and ranks.

In this case, the spouses will be required to provide information about all corporations, individuals, members of the organization and government agencies or organizations that are associated with the event or take part in it. In addition, the couple need to be informed about the other speakers present at the event, as well as about the way to conduct the online broadcast in case of technical problems.

Since April 1, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ceased to act as members of the British royal family. To be eligible to move to the United States, work and do business, they had to abandon the Your Royal Highness appeal, government funding and the Sussex Royal brand.